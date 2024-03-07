‘I now feel that I can’t trust anyone’: Victim speaks after Aberdeen paedophile travels 300 miles to meet teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I now feel that I can’t trust anyone’: Victim speaks after Aberdeen paedophile travels 300 miles to meet teen

Ali Asghar appeared in the dock at York Crown Court where he admitted communicating with a 13-year-old girl by sending her indecent images and videos of himself.  

By David McPhee
Ali Asghar traveled more than 330 miles to meet a 13-year-old girl in York. Image: North Yorkshire Police.
Ali Asghar traveled more than 330 miles to meet a 13-year-old girl in York. Image: North Yorkshire Police.

An Aberdeen paedophile who travelled more than 300 miles to meet up with a 13-year-old girl has been jailed.

Ali Asghar appeared in the dock at York Crown Court where he admitted grooming the child by communicating with her and sending her indecent images and videos of himself.

The court heard the 20-year-old also requested that the girl send him sexual images of herself in return.

Asghar then travelled 334 miles from his home in Aberdeen to York to meet the girl in December last year

However, police were alerted, and they arrested Asghar upon his arrival in the English city.

Asghar was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to watch an act of sexual activity, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and meeting a child following sexual grooming.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at York Crown Court on January 15 this year.

Today he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, and issued with a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order, both lasting 10 years.

Victim says she’s struggling to trust people

In a personal statement read to the court, the victim described the impact of Asghar’s crimes.

She stated: “I am struggling to trust people, I don’t know why they want to talk to me, I am scared that other people will do this to me… I now feel that I can’t trust anyone as I don’t know what their intentions are.”

After the sentencing hearing, DC Rebecca Hebblethwaite, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “The victim in this case has been extremely brave in helping to convict Asghar.

“Thanks to her courage, we’ve been able to ensure he has faced justice, and prevent him from harming other children.”

