Stalker student spoke of ‘killing everyone’ when ‘perfect’ woman rejected his advances

Joachim Gornicki wrote letters to his victim expressing the "avalanche of feelings" he had for her, but did not deal with rejection well.

By Danny McKay
Joachim Gornicki was a student at Aberdeen University. Image: DC Thomson
Joachim Gornicki was a student at Aberdeen University. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen University student who became “obsessed” with a “perfect being” coursemate spoke of “killing everyone” when she rejected his advances.

Joachim Gornicki wrote the woman letters expressing his “avalanche of feelings” towards her – but did not take it well when he was rebuffed.

The 26-year-old said she had “ruined his life” and warned her the “kindest thing” he could do was not to come back and “kill everyone”.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the behaviour occurred between January 31 and May 9 2023.

She said: “During the first term of university, the accused obtained the woman’s number from a group chat.

“On January 31 2023, she received a letter from the accused.

“Within the letter, the accused wrote that he sees her as a ‘perfect being from another dimension’.”

‘My feelings aren’t the same for you’

Gornicki went on: “It’s difficult for me to contain the avalanche of feelings which you bring out in me.

“I want you to know the drug experience that you bring out in me simply by a glance of you is not something I would easily give up.

“It’s a testimony to this deep yearning I have for you which sits within me.”

At 12.30pm on the same day, Gornicki followed up with a message to the woman.

It read: “Hello, I hope you enjoyed my letter.

“I want to get food with you on Thursday or Friday evening.

“If you will agree, I will get something for Valentines as well.”

Startled, the woman replied: “My feelings aren’t the same for you.”

Initially seeming to accept this, Gornicki replied: “I will not bother you again.”

‘The kindest thing I could do is not come back here and kill everyone’

But on March 22, the woman received a second letter.

In it, Gornicki said: “It’s hard for me to show any positive behaviour towards you  … since the letter incident.”

Several months later, on May 9, Gornicki approached the woman at university and gave her a poem and a painted seashell.

Ms Gunn told the court: “At this time, the accused spoke to her and asked if she had noticed he was so angry with her because she had betrayed him and ruined his life and she was the reason he would not be getting a diploma.”

Gornicki also warned: “The kindest thing I could do is not come back here and kill everyone.”

Alarmed by this comment, the woman contacted the police.

‘I take into account your mental health at the time’

In interview, he admitted to having an “obsession” with the woman and apologised.

Gornicki, of Spital, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of stalking.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client, a first offender, had “misread the entire situation”.

He added: “Apart from the last matter where it’s alleged he made threats, it’s perhaps at the lower end of the scale.”

Mr McGregor said the woman had spoken to a course supervisor about the behaviour and sought advice.

He explained Gornicki had been suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness at the time and had since been admitted to, and discharged from, a psychiatric hospital for schizophrenia.

‘No intention’ of carrying out anything

The solicitor added: “He’s very remorseful for his actions.

“He understands this would have been distressing for the complainer.”

He also clarified the threats were not directed at any specific person and that Gornicki had “no intention of following through or carrying out” anything.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Gornicki: “I take into account your mental health at the time and I think that’s a significant contributor to this incident and you have since sought help for that.”

She ordered him to be supervised for six months and complete 90 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

