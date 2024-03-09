Knife-wielding ex boyfriend sparks terror at Aberdeen flats

A knife-wielding yob turned up at his ex’s flat in Aberdeen and threatened to stab anyone inside as well as her neighbours.

Jordan Stewart sparked terror inside the block on Gairsay Road as he arrived shouting and screaming threats and banging on doors.

The 27-year-old had two knives with him and used them to damage his ex’s door, as well as to threaten to stab “any f***ing c***” in her flat.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Stewart sent numerous emails to his ex-partner throughout June 12 2023 advising he was coming to see her.

‘He hasn’t had drugs or alcohol since the day of the offence’

He also sent a picture of a knife, which she interpreted as a threat towards a male he believed was in her company.

She replied advising she would phone the police if he came to her home.

But at 11.15pm that night, she heard Stewart shouting in the communal hallway.

He screamed: “Open this f***ing door.

“I’ll stav any f***ing c*** in your house and I’ll stab all your f***ing neighbours.

“I’ll stab the lot of yous.”

The shouting was overheard by neighbours, including one who Stewart mentioned by name amid his violent threats.

He warned: “I’m going to stab yous, I’ll stab the f***ing lot of yous. I’ll be back to f***ing get you.”

While shouting, Stewart hit the neighbour’s front door with what she believed to be a knife, and booted it so hard she feared he would break in.

Stewart’s ex initially tried to hide inside her flat but when she heard him mention a knife she became concerned he could self-harm and went downstairs.

However, she saw Stewart “swinging his arms around” outside the neighbour’s door and immediately went back inside.

A short time later, police officers arrived and arrested and searched Stewart.

He was found in possession of two small pocket knives.

In reply to caution and charge, he said: “I completely accept that and know that I’m wrong.”

Stewart now at ‘crossroads’ with offending

Stewart, of Provost Graham Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client, although 26 at the time, “functions cognitively at a younger age”.

He suggested the support offered along with a community-based disposal could help in “changing his attitude”.

Mr Burgess added: “He hasn’t had drugs or alcohol since the day of the offence.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater described the offence as “troubling” and said Stewart was now at a “crossroads”.

He warned: “Either you can continue to offend and receive, ultimately, a custodial disposal, or move forward and make positive changes.”

The sheriff imposed a two-year supervision order, 170 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to complete the Caledonian programme for domestic offenders.

A four-month curfew and a five-year non-harassment order were also imposed.

