Vodka-swigging van thief ploughed into police car in Stonehaven

Billy Fraser nabbed the van from window cleaners while they were hard at work before driving it more than 15 miles to Stonehaven.

By Danny McKay
Billy Fraser appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Billy Fraser appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A sheriff has told a vodka-swigging thief who stole a window cleaner’s van and then crashed into a police car that he managed “almost a full house” of traffic offences in one go.

Billy Fraser nabbed the van on Stell Road in Aberdeen while the window cleaners were hard at work nearby.

The 21-year-old got as far as Stonehaven before police caught up with him and tried to block him off.

But Fraser ploughed into the officers’ car, luckily not injuring anybody, before being found stinking of alcohol with a half-empty vodka bottle in the footwell.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the window cleaners had parked their van with the engine off but the keys still in the ignition.

Just before 6am on October 10 2023, one of them noticed there was something wrong with cleaning equipment attached to their van.

When he went to investigate, he saw the vehicle being driven away on Stell Road and turning right onto Palmerston Road where it was lost to view.

‘The difficulty, it appears, is alcohol’

Police were contacted and a colleague of the window cleaner was able to track the van, discovering it was being driven south towards Stonehaven.

He flagged down a passing police car, explained the situation and the officers seached for the van.

Ms Spark told the court: “An officer was driving on Allardice Street, Stonehaven, when he observed the stolen van.

“The vehicle was being driven with no headlights on, despite it being dark outside.

“The officer activated the emergency lights on his police vehicle and came to a complete stop in front of the stolen vehicle.

“Given the speed that the accused was travelling and the distance between the stolen vehicle and the police car, there was sufficient time for the accused to safely come to a stop.”

However, Fraser did not stop and instead tried to carry out an “evasive manoeuvre” in an “apparent bid to avoid the police car”.

In doing so, he collided with a parked car and then with the police car, with two officers inside.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash, but both the police car and the stolen van were damaged.

When officers approached the van, they found Fraser in the driver’s seat and noticed a strong smell of alcohol from him.

He appeared to be under the influence and the police noticed a half-empty bottle of vodka in the footwell.

After being arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station, Fraser failed to provide a breath sample for analysis.

‘Quite a record’

Fraser, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to provide breath samples, and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Defence agent Clare Russell said her client had already spent 149 days remanded in respect of the case.

She highlighted that the guidelines for sentencing young offenders applied to Fraser.

Ms Russell went on: “What will be of concern is that, while he is only 21, he appears with an extensive schedule of previous convictions in terms of road traffic offending.

“The difficulty, it appears, is alcohol.

“His position is he doesn’t drink every day but when he does it’s to excess and he can’t stop and that’s when this offending occurs.”

The solicitor said Fraser was “impulsive” and “lacks consequential thinking”.

She added: “He has basically no recollection of the offences – or even being in Aberdeen.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater said Fraser had built up “quite a record” for driving offences.

He told him: “This is almost a full house of road traffic offences in one go.

“I’m of the view the only appropriate disposal in this case is a custodial one.”

He ordered Fraser to be jailed for six months and banned him from driving for 10 years and three months.

