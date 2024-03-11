Aberdeen taxpayers could pay £10,000 for portrait of Lord Provost – despite calls to axe expensive tradition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen taxpayers could pay £10,000 for portrait of Lord Provost – despite calls to axe expensive tradition

The money will come from the Common Good Fund, set out to "support services and projects that benefit communities" in the Granite City.

By Denny Andonova
Lord Provost portrait of David Cameron.
The £10,000 cost to paint a portrait of Lord Provost David Cameron will be covered with cash from this year's council budget. Image: John Wilkie/DC Thomson.

Thousands of pounds worth of taxpayer money has been set aside for a portrait of Aberdeen’s Lord Provost – with the cash coming from a fund set up to “benefit the city”.

The long-standing custom to immortalise the image of every holder of the prestigious role goes back hundreds of years.

And the SNP councillor David Cameron is next in line to grace the walls of the city’s Town House.

But concerns have been raised about the spiralling cost – which has doubled over the years – and the use of the money in times of financial trouble.

Councillors voted on the annual budget at Aberdeen Town House on March 6. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Last week, council chiefs announced £16 million worth of cuts to funding for services and local groups in a bid to manage the books in the next 12 months.

Bigger bus lane fines and more expensive parking permits were also among the controversial measures voted through.

It was said these are necessary so the public purse can be spent where it’s needed most.

Charity VSA, which looks after disabled adults, lost out on about £200,000 of funding amid budget cuts.

One million has been put aside to tackle poverty in the city, a further £100,000 will go towards buying winter clothing for children, and £1.6m will fuel foodbanks.

Bus as finance convener Alex McLellan reeled off spending plans in the chambers, he failed to mention that £10,000 will also be reserved for a portrait of his fellow SNP councillor David Cameron.

This is the equivalent of 400 emergency parcels, with £25 worth of essential food and toiletries for struggling families.

North-east foodbanks say their support is now needed more than ever amid the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Jill Sutherland.

Are other local authorities doing this too?

The costly tradition has been under fire for years, with many pushing for it to either be axed or continued in a more affordable way.

Neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council has been using photograph portraits of their Lord Provosts – rather than painted ones – for more than a decade.

Aberdeenshire Council HQ in Woodhill House, Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

We tried to find out how much the local authority has saved by doing so – but were told this has been the case for so long they wouldn’t be able to “track down a decision on it”.

A spokeswoman added that even if there ever were painted portraits in the corridors of Aberdeenshire Council’s HQ at Woodhill House, it would be “very historic”.

‘Portrait needs to have local link with Aberdeen artist’

Mr Cameron told The P&J that the possibility of getting a photograph instead of a painting is “still certainly on the table”.

While nothing has been decided yet, he is adamant the piece will be done by a local artist and has already been in touch with Gray’s School of Art about possible options.

David Cameron is the 40th Lord Provost of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I wouldn’t be precious about it,” Mr Cameron added.

“It could be a smaller portrait, or possibly a photograph – it’s not something that hasn’t been thought about, and certainly not something that is completely discarded.”

Is the Lord Provost portrait of any benefit to Aberdeen communities?

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill has previously advocated getting a photograph taken of Lord Provosts rather than commissioning an expensive portrait.

Just before taking the reins in 2022, he suggested that “the money could instead be used to support groups in the city”.

Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

But in an apparent U-turn this time round, he voted in favour of spending £10,000 for someone to paint a picture of Mr Cameron.

When asked about the change of heart, Mr Yuill told us “a decision has already been made” and declined to elaborate.

“It’s something I’ve said in the past, and I’m certainly open to look at that in future years,” he added.

“But for this Lord Provost, the budget has been allocated and a portrait will be painted.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader councillor Ian Yuill
Aberdeen City Council co-leader councillor Ian Yuill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The money will come from the Common Good Fund, set out to “support services and projects that benefit communities” as stated on the Aberdeen City Council’s website.

But Mr Yuill couldn’t specify how exactly the portrait will help local residents.

Instead, he said: “It’s part of the process of having a Lord Provost.”

What’s the controversy over custom?

Tension over the controversial portraits were reignited two years ago when a Russian painting of former Lord Provost Barney Crockett was revealed.

How the Evening Express reported the news in May 22. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.

Commissioned before the invasion of Ukraine, it showed a kilted Crockett in his ceremonial chains, with the Scottish and the Russian Navy flags in the backdrop.

The £8,000 image sent jaws dropping across the north-east, leading to renewed calls for the custom to be axed.

And to this day, the portrait has not “seen the light of day” in chambers.

The controversial Russian painting of Barney Crockett sparked incredulity on social media and reignited a row over the expensive tradition. Image: John Wilkie/DC Thomson.

How much does the role of Lord Provost cost?

Questions over the cost of celebrating the office of the Lord Provost were once again raised last year when we revealed the price of Mr Cameron’s fancy new uniform.

The Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen – who is the King’s personal representative in Aberdeen – spent more than £3,250 on a ceremonial attire with thistles and epaulettes.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron in his new uniform alongside King Charles in Union Street in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What do you think of the tradition? Let us know in our comments section below

It’s an extravagance not seen in the Granite City for at least two decades – and one that cost more than the average family would pay for gas and electricity for a year.

At the time, one former office holder told The P&J: “I wouldn’t be daft enough to put that expense on the taxpayer.”

‘I wouldn’t want to be the one to break the portrait tradition’

As north-east families face a deepening cost of living crisis, many wondered if the money for the portrait could be better spent elsewhere.

And Mr Cameron agreed, but said that axing a custom going back to the 1850s would be a big decision for the council to make.

He added: “It’s a fair point, but who is going to be the first to actually decide to break this tradition.

“I, personally, wouldn’t like to be the one to make that call – but having said that, if there was a collective decision as a council, I wouldn’t go kicking and screaming.

“I’m certainly not vain enough to demand my portrait being done.”

The Lord Lieutenant’s new clothes: He spent more on uniform than you’ll pay to heat your home this year

