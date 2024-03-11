Aberdeen taxpayers could pay £10,000 for portrait of Lord Provost – despite calls to axe expensive tradition

Thousands of pounds worth of taxpayer money has been set aside for a portrait of Aberdeen’s Lord Provost – with the cash coming from a fund set up to “benefit the city”.

The long-standing custom to immortalise the image of every holder of the prestigious role goes back hundreds of years.

And the SNP councillor David Cameron is next in line to grace the walls of the city’s Town House.

But concerns have been raised about the spiralling cost – which has doubled over the years – and the use of the money in times of financial trouble.

Last week, council chiefs announced £16 million worth of cuts to funding for services and local groups in a bid to manage the books in the next 12 months.

Bigger bus lane fines and more expensive parking permits were also among the controversial measures voted through.

It was said these are necessary so the public purse can be spent where it’s needed most.

One million has been put aside to tackle poverty in the city, a further £100,000 will go towards buying winter clothing for children, and £1.6m will fuel foodbanks.

Bus as finance convener Alex McLellan reeled off spending plans in the chambers, he failed to mention that £10,000 will also be reserved for a portrait of his fellow SNP councillor David Cameron.

This is the equivalent of 400 emergency parcels, with £25 worth of essential food and toiletries for struggling families.

Are other local authorities doing this too?

The costly tradition has been under fire for years, with many pushing for it to either be axed or continued in a more affordable way.

Neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council has been using photograph portraits of their Lord Provosts – rather than painted ones – for more than a decade.

We tried to find out how much the local authority has saved by doing so – but were told this has been the case for so long they wouldn’t be able to “track down a decision on it”.

A spokeswoman added that even if there ever were painted portraits in the corridors of Aberdeenshire Council’s HQ at Woodhill House, it would be “very historic”.

‘Portrait needs to have local link with Aberdeen artist’

Mr Cameron told The P&J that the possibility of getting a photograph instead of a painting is “still certainly on the table”.

While nothing has been decided yet, he is adamant the piece will be done by a local artist and has already been in touch with Gray’s School of Art about possible options.

“I wouldn’t be precious about it,” Mr Cameron added.

“It could be a smaller portrait, or possibly a photograph – it’s not something that hasn’t been thought about, and certainly not something that is completely discarded.”

Is the Lord Provost portrait of any benefit to Aberdeen communities?

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill has previously advocated getting a photograph taken of Lord Provosts rather than commissioning an expensive portrait.

Just before taking the reins in 2022, he suggested that “the money could instead be used to support groups in the city”.

But in an apparent U-turn this time round, he voted in favour of spending £10,000 for someone to paint a picture of Mr Cameron.

When asked about the change of heart, Mr Yuill told us “a decision has already been made” and declined to elaborate.

“It’s something I’ve said in the past, and I’m certainly open to look at that in future years,” he added.

“But for this Lord Provost, the budget has been allocated and a portrait will be painted.”

The money will come from the Common Good Fund, set out to “support services and projects that benefit communities” as stated on the Aberdeen City Council’s website.

But Mr Yuill couldn’t specify how exactly the portrait will help local residents.

Instead, he said: “It’s part of the process of having a Lord Provost.”

What’s the controversy over custom?

Tension over the controversial portraits were reignited two years ago when a Russian painting of former Lord Provost Barney Crockett was revealed.

Commissioned before the invasion of Ukraine, it showed a kilted Crockett in his ceremonial chains, with the Scottish and the Russian Navy flags in the backdrop.

The £8,000 image sent jaws dropping across the north-east, leading to renewed calls for the custom to be axed.

And to this day, the portrait has not “seen the light of day” in chambers.

How much does the role of Lord Provost cost?

Questions over the cost of celebrating the office of the Lord Provost were once again raised last year when we revealed the price of Mr Cameron’s fancy new uniform.

The Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen – who is the King’s personal representative in Aberdeen – spent more than £3,250 on a ceremonial attire with thistles and epaulettes.

What do you think of the tradition? Let us know in our comments section below

It’s an extravagance not seen in the Granite City for at least two decades – and one that cost more than the average family would pay for gas and electricity for a year.

At the time, one former office holder told The P&J: “I wouldn’t be daft enough to put that expense on the taxpayer.”

‘I wouldn’t want to be the one to break the portrait tradition’

As north-east families face a deepening cost of living crisis, many wondered if the money for the portrait could be better spent elsewhere.

And Mr Cameron agreed, but said that axing a custom going back to the 1850s would be a big decision for the council to make.

He added: “It’s a fair point, but who is going to be the first to actually decide to break this tradition.

“I, personally, wouldn’t like to be the one to make that call – but having said that, if there was a collective decision as a council, I wouldn’t go kicking and screaming.

“I’m certainly not vain enough to demand my portrait being done.”