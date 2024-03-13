Van driver caught on AWPR without insurance gets six-month ban

A bathroom fitter has been banned from driving after being caught on the AWPR with only a provisional licence and no insurance.

John Millar admitted two charges of driving without ‘L’ plates and no insurance on July 21 last year.

The 61-year-old, who the court heard has a long list of driving offences, was fined £640 and banned for six months when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Driver injured

The court was told he was driving the white Vauxhall Vivaro works van because his colleague had hurt his back.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said Millar had been randomly stopped southbound on the A90 AWPR and a police check found him to be uninsured.

He added: “He told the police he was a holder of a provisional driving licence and was delivering for a bathroom company. They are the registered keepers of the van.”

The van was stopped at around 1.30pm and had no ‘L’ plates on display.

“It was being driven south on the A90 between the Cleanhill junction and Stonehaven,” Mr Townsend said.

‘Extreme record’ of offending

“[Millar] claimed he was only driving the van because the passenger had injured his back and was unable to drive.”

Millar’s defence agent David Sutherland explained his client had been in Aberdeen for work, adding: “His work colleague hurt his back whilst putting in a shower.

“So, he took over driving the van. He is no longer employed by the company and is currently unemployed.

“He is ill with his heart and requires surgery.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston made mention of Millar’s “extreme record” and “particularly for Section 143 contraventions” – driving without insurance.

She fined Millar, of Drumchapel Road, Glasgow, £640 and disqualified him from driving for six months for the insurance offence and admonished him for driving without ‘L’ plates.