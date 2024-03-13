Van driver caught on AWPR without insurance gets six-month ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Van driver caught on AWPR without insurance gets six-month ban

John Millar, who has a long list of driving offences, was fined £640 and banned for six months when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Joanne Warnock
John Millar was caught driving on AWPR without insurance. Image: DC Thomson
John Millar was caught driving on AWPR without insurance. Image: DC Thomson

A bathroom fitter has been banned from driving after being caught on the AWPR with only a provisional licence and no insurance.

John Millar admitted two charges of driving without ‘L’ plates and no insurance on July 21 last year.

The 61-year-old, who the court heard has a long list of driving offences, was fined £640 and banned for six months when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Driver injured

The court was told he was driving the white Vauxhall Vivaro works van because his colleague had hurt his back.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said Millar had been randomly stopped southbound on the A90 AWPR and a police check found him to be uninsured.

He added: “He told the police he was a holder of a provisional driving licence and was delivering for a bathroom company. They are the registered keepers of the van.”

The van was stopped at around 1.30pm and had no ‘L’ plates on display.

“It was being driven south on the A90 between the Cleanhill junction and Stonehaven,” Mr Townsend said.

‘Extreme record’ of offending

“[Millar] claimed he was only driving the van because the passenger had injured his back and was unable to drive.”

Millar’s defence agent David Sutherland explained his client had been in Aberdeen for work, adding: “His work colleague hurt his back whilst putting in a shower.

“So, he took over driving the van. He is no longer employed by the company and is currently unemployed.

“He is ill with his heart and requires surgery.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston made mention of Millar’s “extreme record” and “particularly for Section 143 contraventions” – driving without insurance.

She fined Millar, of Drumchapel Road, Glasgow, £640 and disqualified him from driving for six months for the insurance offence and admonished him for driving without ‘L’ plates.

 

