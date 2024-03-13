Oil worker who sexually assaulted child in her own bed has prison ‘bounty’ on his head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil worker who sexually assaulted child in her own bed has prison ‘bounty’ on his head

A sheriff was told convicted sex abuser Darren Rutherford has received threats to his life should he get jailed.

By Joanne Warnock
Darren Rutherford was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in her bedroom. Image: DC Thomson.
An oil worker has been jailed for 30 months after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl as she slept in her bed.

Darren Rutherford was convicted of assaulting the teen following a two-day trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier this year.

The jury took just over an hour to find Rutherford unanimously guilty of one charge of sexual assault, which included penetrative sexual assault, at an address in Aberdeen in 2022.

The 44-year-old had denied the sickening attack – which the court heard has changed how the teen “lives her life” – and still maintains his innocence.

DNA proof snared sex abuser

During the trial, jurors heard from the girl’s mother, who said in the days leading up to the assault, Rutherford had been acting “strange” since he had come back from working offshore.

She said that for around three of four days he had seemed “short-tempered and erratic”.

On June 27 2022, the 14-year-old’s mum was driving her in the car when she noticed something was wrong and questioned her daughter about it.

The girl initially refused to say what was bothering her but eventually revealed that Rutherford had entered her bedroom during the night and “placed his fingers between her legs”.

The woman said that upon divulging what had occurred, her daughter became “hysterical”.

Despite his protestations of innocence, DNA evidence taken from Rutherford’s hand linked him to the crime.

Outside court after the verdict a family member said it would take the teen “years to get over it”.

Threats and violence

Rutherford’s defence agent Clara Smeaton today urged the court not to imprison her client as he had received threats to his life should he get jailed.

She said: “He has been a victim of getting threats against him. He has had threatening phone calls from family members of the complainer.

“He has been told that if he is imprisoned his throat will be slashed in jail and a bounty has been put on his head.

“Windows at his property have been smashed and there has been vandalism on his personal vehicle.

“Details of his work vehicle have also been posted on social media.”

‘Very serious assault’

On sentencing, Sheriff Andrew Millar noted the threats but said it was a “very serious penetrative assault” and more so because it had happened in the girl’s own bedroom while she was asleep.

He went on to say Rutherford’s background report showed he still denied the offence, adding: “You express the view that believe you are innocent of charges brought against you.

“Having regard to the very serious nature of the offence and the circumstances – the threshold to custody has been passed. Only a significant sentence will be appropriate.

“I have noted threats to your safety, however, the Scottish Prison Service have the responsibility to protect those in their care.”

He handed Rutherford 30 months in jail and made him subject to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

 

