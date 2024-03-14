Aberdeen offender jailed after completing only one hour of community service in 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen offender jailed after completing only one hour of community service in 18 months

Andrew Wills has paid the price for flouting the court's punishment from almost two years ago.

By Joanne Warnock
Andrew Wills pictured leaving court in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Andrew Wills pictured leaving court in 2022. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man has been jailed for 13 months after he admitted carrying out only one hour of his court-ordered community service.

Andrew Wills, 31, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court admitting the breach for offences he committed three years ago.

Wills was convicted in 2022 of threatening and abusive behaviour whilst resisting arrest and uttering homophobic remarks at officers and repeatedly spitting at them.

Sheriff Graham Buchan said it appeared Wills had gone along to the “cosy chat” with social workers but had no intention of doing the “hard graft of unpaid work”.

‘He accepts the breach’

Serial offender Wills is no stranger to unpaid work orders, having previously been ordered to complete them for vandalising a police station and for drug offences.

Wills’ defence agent John McLeod said his client had just produced a favourable report for another matter in a different court, adding: “He accepts the breach. At the moment he is living from hand to mouth and has not had any light or power for months.”

However, Sheriff Graham Buchanan pointed out that on this occasion Wills only completed one hour, which the sheriff explained “probably relates to the induction meeting”.

He went on: “People are always very happy to go along for the cosy chats with social workers – but are not prepared to turn up for the hard graft of unpaid work.”

Homophobic comments

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that Wills had resisted arrest on March 18 2022 and had sworn at the officers and called them “f****** f******”.

She went on to say he had spat at them when they had tried to get him into the police van and had continued to threaten to spit at them from within.

Sheriff Buchanan said repeated spitting had been “quite disgusting” behaviour and Wills had been given the “privilege” of a community payback order.

He said: “This was a direct alternative to custody.

“You were given 18 months to carry out the order – and you did one hour.

“This is a matter of a public policy deterrent and the consequence is that you will go to prison.

“I am revoking the order and a prison sentence is being imposed.”

As Wills was led away to begin his 13-month sentence, he turned to a female companion sitting in the court and shrugged his shoulders.

 

