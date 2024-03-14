Aberdeen offender jailed after completing only one hour of community service in 18 months

An Aberdeen man has been jailed for 13 months after he admitted carrying out only one hour of his court-ordered community service.

Andrew Wills, 31, appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court admitting the breach for offences he committed three years ago.

Wills was convicted in 2022 of threatening and abusive behaviour whilst resisting arrest and uttering homophobic remarks at officers and repeatedly spitting at them.

Sheriff Graham Buchan said it appeared Wills had gone along to the “cosy chat” with social workers but had no intention of doing the “hard graft of unpaid work”.

‘He accepts the breach’

Serial offender Wills is no stranger to unpaid work orders, having previously been ordered to complete them for vandalising a police station and for drug offences.

Wills’ defence agent John McLeod said his client had just produced a favourable report for another matter in a different court, adding: “He accepts the breach. At the moment he is living from hand to mouth and has not had any light or power for months.”

However, Sheriff Graham Buchanan pointed out that on this occasion Wills only completed one hour, which the sheriff explained “probably relates to the induction meeting”.

He went on: “People are always very happy to go along for the cosy chats with social workers – but are not prepared to turn up for the hard graft of unpaid work.”

Homophobic comments

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that Wills had resisted arrest on March 18 2022 and had sworn at the officers and called them “f****** f******”.

She went on to say he had spat at them when they had tried to get him into the police van and had continued to threaten to spit at them from within.

Sheriff Buchanan said repeated spitting had been “quite disgusting” behaviour and Wills had been given the “privilege” of a community payback order.

He said: “This was a direct alternative to custody.

“You were given 18 months to carry out the order – and you did one hour.

“This is a matter of a public policy deterrent and the consequence is that you will go to prison.

“I am revoking the order and a prison sentence is being imposed.”

As Wills was led away to begin his 13-month sentence, he turned to a female companion sitting in the court and shrugged his shoulders.