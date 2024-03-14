Former E&Ms department store to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former E&Ms department store to go under the hammer

The vacant space which takes up the majority of the two prestigious buildings on Aberdeen's Union Street is to be auctioned later this month.

By Louise Glen
The upper floors of Esslemont and Macintosh are up for sale by auction.
Esslemont and MacIntosh building in Aberdeen. Image: Acuitus.

One of Aberdeen’s most prestigious buildings is to be sold at auction after failing to find a buyer on the open market.

Hailed as having “redevelopment potential” it is hoped a new owner could breathe new life into the former Esselmont and Macintosh department store on Union Street.

The sale is offering almost 40,000ft of floor space across two buildings.

The property, marketed by Acuitus, has a guide price of £250,000 as it goes to auction on March 27.

The upper floors of the largely derelict building – at numbers 26-38 Union Street, have lain vacant for some time.

But the commercial property is being recommended for redevelopment as student accommodation, hotel or residential homes, suggests a spokesperson for Acuitus.

The interier is described as 'mixed' of the Esslemont and MacIntoch store.
The interior is described as ‘mixed’ of the Esslemont and MacIntosh store.. Image: Acuitus.

There is a foothold on the ground floor with 81 sq ft to the bottom of one of the buildings near Miller and Carter, and a walkway runs between the two shop fronts.

The building is described as being in a “mixed state of repair” with substantial work needed in some areas to bring it back into use.

Upper floors of Esslemont and MacIntosh

Part of the ground floor of the buildings is home to Esslemont’s Bar and Restaurant, Mac’s Pizzaria and in the second building to Miller and Carter Steakhouse.

These will remain unaffected by the sale.

Acuitus said of Lot 29: “The property comprises the upper floors, basement and part ground floor of two highly-attractive buildings with an approximate floor area of 39,733 sq ft.

Esslemonth department store on Union Street in Aberdeen
Esslemont and Mackintosh. Image: Press and Journal.

“The buildings are linked by a corridor at third-floor level over St Catherine’s Wynd.

“Internally, the property is finished to a shell specification with open plan configuration.”

They added: “The property could be suitable for a range of uses including residential, student accommodation, hotel and leisure subject to obtaining the necessary consent.”

The building is best remembered as department store Esslemont and MacIntosh which was an Aberdeen institution. It closed on April 24, 2007.

The property is on the Buildings at Risk Register, who describe it as Category 3 listed having been designed by local architects Ellis and Wilson.

They have been a distinctive part of the streetscape of  Union Street since the 1870s.

Esslemont and Macintosh was one of Aberdeen’s oldest department stores.

It was founded in 1873 by Peter Esslemont, a Lord Provost.

Esselmont and MacIntoch originally traded at premises on Broad Street.

The area of the prporty of the former Esslemonth and MacIntosh building on Union Street, Aberdeen.
The buildings are in a prestigious position on Union Street. Image: Acuitus.

The building to the right, 26-30 Union Street was originally built as offices for the Aberdeen newspaper, the Daily Free Press.

When they amalgamated with the Aberdeen Journal in 1924, Esslemont bought the property.

32-38 Union Street was the home of Sangster and Henderson, drapers and house furnishers.

It went out of business in 1926 and Esslemont and MacIntosh moved into this property, selling their property on Broad Street to the council.

The auction, which will be held online, is also offering an office block off Anderson Drive, on Clifton Road, with a guide price of £125,000.

The building in Woodside is a former church with car parking that was refurbished to provide partitioned offices.

The property, being sold as Lot 30, is over 4,575 ft with 12 spaces for cars on site.

Aberdeen Clifton Road property for sale.
A former church in Woodside converted into an office block has been put up for sale. Image: Acuitus.

The spokesperson continued: “Comprising a former church building, the subject property has flexible office space that could be used for a variety of uses.

“The building sits within garden grounds and is accessed from the car park area off Clifton Road.”

It is close to Pizza Hut, Majestic Wine and KFC.

Do you remember Esslemont and Macintosh? 134 years of quality and heritage at Aberdeen department store

Conversation