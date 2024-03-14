Former E&Ms department store to go under the hammer

One of Aberdeen’s most prestigious buildings is to be sold at auction after failing to find a buyer on the open market.

Hailed as having “redevelopment potential” it is hoped a new owner could breathe new life into the former Esselmont and Macintosh department store on Union Street.

The sale is offering almost 40,000ft of floor space across two buildings.

The property, marketed by Acuitus, has a guide price of £250,000 as it goes to auction on March 27.

The upper floors of the largely derelict building – at numbers 26-38 Union Street, have lain vacant for some time.

But the commercial property is being recommended for redevelopment as student accommodation, hotel or residential homes, suggests a spokesperson for Acuitus.

There is a foothold on the ground floor with 81 sq ft to the bottom of one of the buildings near Miller and Carter, and a walkway runs between the two shop fronts.

The building is described as being in a “mixed state of repair” with substantial work needed in some areas to bring it back into use.

Upper floors of Esslemont and MacIntosh

Part of the ground floor of the buildings is home to Esslemont’s Bar and Restaurant, Mac’s Pizzaria and in the second building to Miller and Carter Steakhouse.

These will remain unaffected by the sale.

Acuitus said of Lot 29: “The property comprises the upper floors, basement and part ground floor of two highly-attractive buildings with an approximate floor area of 39,733 sq ft.

“The buildings are linked by a corridor at third-floor level over St Catherine’s Wynd.

“Internally, the property is finished to a shell specification with open plan configuration.”

They added: “The property could be suitable for a range of uses including residential, student accommodation, hotel and leisure subject to obtaining the necessary consent.”

The building is best remembered as department store Esslemont and MacIntosh which was an Aberdeen institution. It closed on April 24, 2007.

The property is on the Buildings at Risk Register, who describe it as Category 3 listed having been designed by local architects Ellis and Wilson.

They have been a distinctive part of the streetscape of Union Street since the 1870s.

Esslemont and Macintosh was one of Aberdeen’s oldest department stores.

It was founded in 1873 by Peter Esslemont, a Lord Provost.

Esselmont and MacIntoch originally traded at premises on Broad Street.

The building to the right, 26-30 Union Street was originally built as offices for the Aberdeen newspaper, the Daily Free Press.

When they amalgamated with the Aberdeen Journal in 1924, Esslemont bought the property.

32-38 Union Street was the home of Sangster and Henderson, drapers and house furnishers.

It went out of business in 1926 and Esslemont and MacIntosh moved into this property, selling their property on Broad Street to the council.

The auction, which will be held online, is also offering an office block off Anderson Drive, on Clifton Road, with a guide price of £125,000.

The building in Woodside is a former church with car parking that was refurbished to provide partitioned offices.

The property, being sold as Lot 30, is over 4,575 ft with 12 spaces for cars on site.

The spokesperson continued: “Comprising a former church building, the subject property has flexible office space that could be used for a variety of uses.

“The building sits within garden grounds and is accessed from the car park area off Clifton Road.”

It is close to Pizza Hut, Majestic Wine and KFC.