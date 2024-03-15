People urged to sign rewilding charter to help nature recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People urged to sign rewilding charter to help nature recovery

New figures reveal 2% of Scotland’s land is now being rewilded.

By John Ross
There are calls for more rewilding in Scotland. Image: scotlandbigpicture.com
There are calls for more rewilding in Scotland. Image: scotlandbigpicture.com

Scotland is being urged to declare itself the world’s first rewilding nation to help protect wildlife and restore habitats.

New figures show more than 2% of Scotland’s land is now being rewilded.

But a Rewilding Nation Charter launched today is urging the Scottish Government to commit to nature recovery across 30% of land and sea.

The campaign includes a new feature-length film called Why Not Scotland? to be shown on a nationwide screening tour including Inverness and Oban following an Edinburgh premiere.

11% of species facing extinction

It is launched by the Scottish Rewilding Alliance which says Scotland is ranked 212th out of 240 countries and territories for the state of its nature, with 11% of its species facing extinction.

The coalition of more than 20 organisations says intensive agriculture and climate breakdown are having the biggest impacts on biodiversity.

Other threats include non-native forestry, pollution, and introduced species.

The alliance says there are now more than 150 rewilding projects in Scotland covering at least 160,000 hectares (396,000 acres), from community woodlands to landscape-scale partnerships.

This includes members of Rewilding Britain’s UK-wide Rewilding Network, and the Scotland-wide Northwoods Rewilding Network, led by SCOTLAND: The Big Picture, launched in 2021.

Abernethy Forest in the Caingorms National Park. Image scotlandbigpicture.com

The Rewilding Network includes the world’s first rewilding centre at Dundreggan near Loch Ness that opened last year.

The £7 million centre was created by Moray-based Trees for Life.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Highlands-based rewilding charity Trees for Life and convenor of the Scottish Rewilding Alliance, said: “Climate breakdown and nature loss mean we face an unprecedented threat to our way of life and our children’s future.

“But it’s not too late. Scotland can lead the way as a rewilding nation to benefit nature, climate and people.”

Rewilding 30% of Scotland can be achieved by restoring wild habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, with no loss of productive farmland, the alliance says.

‘We can all make a difference’

Alliance member Tom Bowser, farmer and owner of Argaty Red Kites in Perthshire, said: “The nature and climate crises can feel overwhelming.

“But we can all make a difference by uniting behind a clear message.

“We’re calling on everyone who shares our hopes and sense of urgency to sign the Rewilding Nation Charter to help create a greener, fairer country.”

The Scottish Government said nature restoration is a key way to address the twin challenges of nature loss and climate change.

A bog lochan in Glenfeshie. Image scotlandbigpicture.com

A spokeswoman said its £65 million Nature Restoration Fund has supported  businesses boost nature tourism, helped landowners boost food production and helped  projects to improve access to green spaces and the marine environment.

“These projects have brought a myriad of benefits to rural communities such as creating new jobs, providing natural flood defences, and helping to support the recovery of vulnerable species, such as the wild salmon.”

 

Conversation