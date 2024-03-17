Two men fined for Aberdeen bar fight after sheriff says they were provoked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men fined for Aberdeen bar fight after sheriff says they were provoked

Lee Dow, 38, and Gary Johnstone, 25, admitted assaulting the man at The Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.

By Joanne Warnock
Two men involved in an Aberdeen bar fight in The Spirit Level
Gary Johnstone, left, and Lee Dow leave Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Two men who admitted a bar brawl in Aberdeen got off with only a fine after a sheriff said they had been “significantly provoked”.

Lee Dow, 38, and Gary Johnstone, 25, admitted assaulting the man at The Spirit Level pub in Aberdeen.

The court heard that at 6pm on March 11 last year, the pair had been inside drinking as part of a group.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said: “At some point during the night, Dow and [the complainer] were chatting.

“At one point, he turned on the complainer and seized him by the neck. A fistfight began, and Dow punched the complainer on the head with a closed fist.

Hit out with a bottle during Aberdeen bar fight

“Johnstone then walked up to the complainer and entered the fight. He picked up a glass bottle of beer from the bar and struck the complainer on the head once.

“The complainer was not injured as a result of this and was later part of another assault.”

Dow’s defence agent McRoberts said his client had been out with his brother and a group of friends, one of which was a wheelchair user.

Mr McRoberts continued: “Mr Dow said the complainer had been verbally abusive towards the person in the wheelchair.

“There is CCTV footage to back this up. The complainer went away but came back – as described in the charges – and a single punch was thrown, not repeated.”

Revenge attack

Mr McRoberts then explained that Dow had gone outside to go home, but as he was getting into the passenger seat of a car the man he punched appeared and assaulted Dow “with others”.

He told the court his client had needed to take four weeks off work after sustaining a broken cheekbone and eye socket as a result of the attack.

The victim in this case is now serving 11 months imprisonment for that assault, Mr McRoberts said.

“Mr Dow accepts he should not have got involved at all,” he added.

Johnstone’s defence agent Ms Logan told the court that her client also accepted his responsibility in the incident and admitted it was “stupid” to get involved.

‘Trend towards violence’

On sentencing, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said it was “very lucky” their victim had not been injured by the bottle and made mention of Johnstone’s previous record and his “apparent trend towards violence”.

Ms Logan said Johnstone had now “changed his life around” and had started working full-time.

Sheriff Buchanan said he was taking a “slightly more lenient” view given the “significant level of provocation” involved.

He fined Dow, of Dunnyfell Road, Muchalls, £360 as he had played a “lesser” role and had not used a weapon. Johnstone, of Rosehill Court, Aberdeen, was fined £790.

 

