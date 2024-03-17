Would you attend ‘Doric Bootcamp’? Loons and quines urged to ‘have a go’ at spikkin north-east language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would you attend ‘Doric Bootcamp’? Loons and quines urged to ‘have a go’ at spikkin north-east language

The event will be safe space for beginners hoping to learn Doric.

By Louise Glen
Jamie Fairbairn
Dr Jamie Fairbairn. Image: Supplied.

A ‘Doric Bootcamp’ in Portsoy hopes to be the catalyst for learners to get to grips with the language.

Led by Press and Journal columnist Jamie Fairbairn, a Scots language teacher and head of humanities at Banff Academy, the July event is £20 and promises full immersion into Doric.

The idea for the bootcamp came about thanks to a chance conversation with journalist Andreas Wolff.

Mr Wolff is a fluent speaker of Gaelic, alongside 10 other languages – including his native language of German.

Speaking to the Sunday National, Mr Fairbairn said he was asked why there were not more Scots language courses for beginners, as there are in Gaelic.

‘Don’t be shy’ when speaking Doric at the Portsoy bootcamp

He said he wanted people, particularly those from the north-east – to come along and have a go at speaking Doric or north-east Scots.

He says it will be a safe space for beginners, but also hopes to attract more experienced speakers to come along to share their expertise.

Adding: “We are hoping to create a Doric-speaking environment.

“Please try to speak it as much as you can from the moment you enter Portsoy Sail Loft. Don’t be shy!”

An advert for the event reads: “Come and kickstart your north-east Scots!

Portsoy Sail Loft. Image: Sarah Rochester.

“A weekend of classes in cooperation with teachers from Banff Academy focussed on speaking, cultural experiences and history of the language.

“We have the whole Portsoy Sail Loft, right on the beach, to ourselves.

Classes start Friday July 5 at 5.30pm and finish Sunday July 7 at 2pm.”

The event will also feature Dougie Hay the Bothy Ballad singer, Scots teacher of the year Rebecca Logan, Scots teachers Stuart McClymont and Aidan Robertson.

Organisers said thanks to funding from the Doric Board they were able to offer the course for £20, with accommodation also available for people coming from further afield.

Spaces are limited, and people wishing to apply for a place should do so by May 31.

The group has a Facebook page at  www.facebook.com/DoricBootcamp.

