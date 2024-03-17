Would you attend ‘Doric Bootcamp’? Loons and quines urged to ‘have a go’ at spikkin north-east language

A ‘Doric Bootcamp’ in Portsoy hopes to be the catalyst for learners to get to grips with the language.

Led by Press and Journal columnist Jamie Fairbairn, a Scots language teacher and head of humanities at Banff Academy, the July event is £20 and promises full immersion into Doric.

The idea for the bootcamp came about thanks to a chance conversation with journalist Andreas Wolff.

Mr Wolff is a fluent speaker of Gaelic, alongside 10 other languages – including his native language of German.

Speaking to the Sunday National, Mr Fairbairn said he was asked why there were not more Scots language courses for beginners, as there are in Gaelic.

‘Don’t be shy’ when speaking Doric at the Portsoy bootcamp

He said he wanted people, particularly those from the north-east – to come along and have a go at speaking Doric or north-east Scots.

He says it will be a safe space for beginners, but also hopes to attract more experienced speakers to come along to share their expertise.

Adding: “We are hoping to create a Doric-speaking environment.

“Please try to speak it as much as you can from the moment you enter Portsoy Sail Loft. Don’t be shy!”

An advert for the event reads: “Come and kickstart your north-east Scots!

“A weekend of classes in cooperation with teachers from Banff Academy focussed on speaking, cultural experiences and history of the language.

“We have the whole Portsoy Sail Loft, right on the beach, to ourselves.

Classes start Friday July 5 at 5.30pm and finish Sunday July 7 at 2pm.”

The event will also feature Dougie Hay the Bothy Ballad singer, Scots teacher of the year Rebecca Logan, Scots teachers Stuart McClymont and Aidan Robertson.

Organisers said thanks to funding from the Doric Board they were able to offer the course for £20, with accommodation also available for people coming from further afield.

Spaces are limited, and people wishing to apply for a place should do so by May 31.

The group has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoricBootcamp.