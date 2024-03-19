Thug tied up and tortured Aberdeen flatmate with boiling liquid and washing powder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug tied up and tortured Aberdeen flatmate with boiling liquid and washing powder

Alexander McDonald had only known his victim for a matter of days when a row over drugs escalated rapidly and became a disturbing, drawn-out assault.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

The 21-year-old rained punches on the man before tying his hands behind his back and continuing the violent assault.

After dousing him in an unknown liquid, McDonald untied the terrified man and ordered him to strip naked and battered him with a frying pan.

McDonald’s victim’s suffering was still far from over as he then had washing powder thrown in his eyes and boiling liquid poured over him from a kettle.

Bound victim’s hands behind his back

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the horrifying incident happened at an address at Regent Court, Aberdeen, on April 30 last year.

He explained the men had not been known to each other prior to moving in together on April 26.

The incident began when the man asked McDonald for crack cocaine and, in response, McDonald started shouting and punching him in the face.

Dazed, and with his eyes beginning to swell, the man, who was sitting on the sofa, felt his hands being tied together behind his back.

Mr Rogers told the court: “McDonald continued to punch the complainer as he sat tied up on the sofa.

“Then he approached him and poured an unknown liquid over the right-hand side of his face, neck and shoulder.

“After a time, the accused untied his wrists and told him to take off all of his clothes.

“Out of fear, the complainer removed his clothing.

Poured kettle of boiling liquid over victim

“Whilst stood naked in the living room, the accused repeatedly struck the complainer with a frying pan to the right side of the head and back.”

McDonald then told his victim to put his clothes back on and approached him with a box of washing powder which he proceeded to throw in the man’s eyes and over his head and torso.

While doing this, McDonald also poured an unknown boiling liquid from a kettle over the man, causing his skin to burn.

Eventually, the brutal attack came to an end and McDonald left the address, with his victim also leaving soon after to seek help.

The man managed to walk to Linksfield Court where someone, noting he was “obviously badly injured”, stopped him and called the emergency services.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and treated for burns to his face, neck and shoulder, heavy swelling and bruising to his eyes and a fractured right cheekbone.

‘To protect the public from serious harm following your release’

McDonald, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to abduction and assault to severe injury.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “Mr McDonald has pled guilty to an appalling act.

“His conduct and behaviour towards the complainer were utterly shameful.”

The solicitor said his client accepted that there was no alternative to a jail sentence available to the court.

However, he highlighted McDonald was just 20 years old at the time of the incident and had just one previous conviction.

Mr Mcallister said a court-ordered social work report revealed “troubling elements” of McDonald’s background.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told McDonald: “This is plainly a very serious matter indeed.”

He ordered him to be jailed for 22 months, backdated to August 29 2023 when he was first remanded in custody.

The sheriff also imposed an 11-month supervised release order “to protect the public from serious harm following your release”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

