Aberdeen man offered to buy child vapes – then sexually assaulted her

Jack Joiner Smith approached the child as she socialised with friends in Aberdeen city centre and offered to buy them the age-restricted products.

By Danny McKay
Jack Smith, who offered to buy a girl vapes and then went on to perform a sexual assault on her
Jack Joiner Smith pictured in 2013.

A man has been put on the register for 10 years after offering to buy a 15-year-old girl vapes and then sexually assaulting her.

The girl and another youngster agreed and walked with Smith, 30, towards Union Street.

The girl and another youngster agreed and walked with Smith, 30, towards Union Street.

However, Smith began to make comments about the child’s breasts before reaching out and stroking them, leaving her “shocked and alarmed”.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5pm on September 14 last year.

He said: “The complainer and another were within Aberdeen city centre socialising with friends when they were approached by the accused who offered to buy them vapes.

Sex assault victim ‘shocked and alarmed’

“They accepted the accused’s proposal and walked with him towards Union Street.

“While walking, the accused made remarks about the complainer’s clothing and commented on her breasts which made her feel uncomfortable.

“Whilst walking past the Royal Bank of Scotland on Union Street, the accused leaned over to her and stroked her across her breasts, above her clothing.”

Despite being “shocked and alarmed” by the sexual assault, the girl continued with Smith towards Poundland where he purchased vapes as agreed.

On walking back towards St Nicholas Street, she approached police officers and advised them of what happened.

Officers then arrested Smith, who was still standing nearby.

Bus assault

In a separate incident just before midnight on July 14, Smith boarded a bus on Alford Place and told the driver he did not have any money for the fare.

When the driver told him he needed to pay, Smith ignored this and marched onto the bus.

Another passenger then approached Smith and offered him £1 towards his fare, however Smith still did not have enough.

The passenger’s wife then approached and asked her husband to return to his seat.

Mr Rogers told the court: “Without warning, the accused punched the woman once to the middle of her lower lip.

“He then ran from the bus towards Alford Lane, Aberdeen.”

‘It’s your record that’s of concern’

The entire incident was caught on the bus’ CCTV and Smith was later traced.

Smith, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault, sexual assault and breaching a bail condition.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said the author of a court-ordered social work report felt Smith had “downplayed” the offences, but insisted he did take responsibility.

He added: “At the time of the offences, Mr Smith had consumed a substantial quantity of alcohol.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said the report indicted Smith “doesn’t really have any proper understanding of the upset behaviour like this can cause”.

Addressing Smith directly, he said: “It’s your record that’s of concern because you have a lengthy record for previous convictions including convictions for the type of offences which appear on this indictment.

“Because of your record, only a prison sentence is appropriate.”

He jailed Smith for 18 months, backdated to September 15 when he was first remanded in custody.

He also made Smith subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.

