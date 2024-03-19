Aberdeen Spar knife robber was suffering from ‘crack cocaine psychosis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Spar knife robber was suffering from ‘crack cocaine psychosis’

Robert Livingstone, 27, pulled out an eight-inch bread knife before making off with white wine, cider and four packets of Chewits.

By David McPhee
Robert Livingstone carried out a robbery with a bread knife at a Spar on St Machar Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Robert Livingstone carried out a robbery with a bread knife at a Spar on St Machar Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A man who carried out a “frightening” knife-point robbery at his local shop has been jailed for more than three years.

Robert Livingstone, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted robbing Spar with a bread knife before making off with alcohol and four packets of Chewits.

Livingstone was such a regular at the shop the woman behind the counter thought he was joking when he demanded she empty the till, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

She only realised he was serious when he pulled the eight-inch blade from his waistband.

His solicitor told the court that Livingstone suffers from mental health problems and had been suffering from a “crack-cocaine induced psychosis” at the time.

‘Give me the money in the till’

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that at around 2.45pm on January 9 2022 a worker at the St Machar Drive shop saw Livingstone, whom she “recognised as a regular customer”, enter.

He then approached the till area and said to the woman: “Give me the money in the till.”

Initially, the woman thought this was a joke, but Livingstone reached inside his waistband and pulled out a large knife.

Livingstone then repeated his demand.

Mr Rogers told the court: “The complainer activated the assistance alarm and took a step back from the accused, at which time he thrust the knife towards her in a stabbing motion in the general area of her torso, but no contact was made.”

Livingstone then tried to force open the till with his left hand, which was unsuccessful.

A male member of staff who’d heard the assistance bell ring attended at the front of the shop where he saw Livingstone standing with a knife.

He ordered Livingstone to leave but he did not move.

Both staff members then retreated to the rear of the store where they kept watch of Livingstone via the live CCTV footage.

Livingstone was seen taking items from the alcohol and confectionary shelves before leaving the store.

Aberdeen Spar robber caught close by

Police were searching the streets for Livingstone when they saw him enter the communal hallway of a block of flats on Seaton Drive.

He was found to have two bottles of Echo Falls wine, a bottle of apple cider and four packets of Chewits.

The total value of the items taken was £12.81.

In the dock, Livingstone pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by brandishing a knife near the shop worker’s body.

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of a knife.

Behaviour ‘seemed out of character’

Defence solicitor John Hardie stated that his client’s actions that day were “clearly a matter of enormous seriousness”.

However, the lawyer also stated that he had “serious concerns” about Livingstone after learning of this incident because it “seemed out of character”.

“He had been already seeking psychological assistance and his doctor has stated that at that time he probably did not understand the difference between right and wrong,” Mr Hardie said.

Mr Hardie also stated that Livingstone had been taking crack cocaine at the time, which his client had claimed gave him a form of “crack cocaine psychosis”.

“He has no recollection of this incident at all,” he said. “Other than that, it’s a serious matter and he knows it’s a serious matter.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Livingstone that he considered this a “very serious offence” that would have been a “very frightening experience” for the shop assistants who encountered him.

“You were brandishing a knife and pushing it towards the complainer’s body and that would have been very frightening,” he said.

The sheriff added that he took Livingstone’s mental health concerns into consideration, along with his previous convictions, but due to the seriousness of the offending he felt he “could only impose a period of imprisonment”.

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Livingstone, of Seaton Drive, Aberdeen, to three years and one month in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Sentencing delayed for former Aberdeen nurse who poisoned child
Benjamin Young may never be released from prison. Image: Police Scotland
Argyll paedophile who 'plumbed the very abyss of depravity' may never be freed from…
Jack Smith, who offered to buy a girl vapes and then went on to perform a sexual assault on her
Aberdeen man offered to buy child vapes - then sexually assaulted her
To go with story by Jamie Ross. SPINDRIFT Picture shows; Lewis Webster. Glasgow. SpinDrift Date; 19/03/2024
Aberdeen man admits stabbing dad multiple times but denies murder
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Thug tied up and tortured Aberdeen flatmate with boiling liquid and washing powder
Post Thumbnail
Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Picture shows; Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cowardly danger-driver fled scene of crash that killed 'one-in-a-million' grandfather
Glasgow, Scotland; April 13th 2019: The entrance and coat of arms on the wall of the High Court of Justiciary. ; Shutterstock ID 1383278471; 20d7f809-aeef-47b0-9402-61fff947cdc2
Trial date set for Inverness policeman accused of rapes on Stornoway
Inverness sheriff court
Army serviceman banned from driving after being caught over-the-limit
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Police Scotland will extend its use of SelectaDNA?s tagging spray to officers in North East Division from Monday, 18 March, 2024. The handheld tagging spray, already used in other areas of the country (Edinburgh started using this in 2018), will be used by officers to target offenders involved in the antisocial and illegal use of motorcycles, and bicycles, including electric bikes. The spray is aimed by officers at bikes, clothing and skin of any riders and passengers with a uniquely-coded but invisible DNA that will provide forensic evidence to link them to a specific crime Picture shows; PC Liam Mercer deploying the SelectaDNA tagging spray in a training scenario. Kingswells Park and Ride, Kingswells Causeway, Kingswells, Aberdeen, AB15 8UN. Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2024
Video: DNA tagging spray to fight Aberdeen's nuisance joyriders