Willie Miller: Aberdeen in safe hands if Peter Leven remains in charge

Timing will be everything for Aberdeen in terms of who takes the team for the vital game against Ross County after the international break.

Peter Leven led the Dons to a huge three points on Saturday in the 1-0 win at Motherwell but we don’t know if he will still be in charge for the game against Ross County on March 30.

The search for a new Aberdeen manager continues and the club aims to have a new man in charge during the break.

But a few factors will determine whether the new Dons boss takes charge against the Staggies at the end of the month.

I’d imagine when the manager is appointed, who it is and whether they have knowledge of the Scottish game will shape the decision.

Willie Miller: Peter Leven has advantage at Pittodrie

If it is a new face to Scottish football and they are appointed just a few days before the game then it makes sense to leave Leven in place and afford the new manager a watching brief.

Leven has the advantage of knowing the inner workings of the club and the personalities of the players at Pittodrie.

Most importantly he has shown he can get a tune out of a struggling Dons team by leading them to their first league win in more than two months.

If a new manager is in sooner rather than later, and has the time to assess the squad before the County game then I’m all for giving him the reins.

But if the interview process drags on into next week and we get to within a few days of one of the biggest games of the season then I’d be tempted to leave things as they are with Leven taking the team.

Pressure still on despite a rare clean sheet

You cannot anticipate what other teams are going to do and Saturday was a prime example of that.

I certainly didn’t expect Ross County to pick up three points against a Hearts team going well in third place.

Livingston look gone as far as the automatic relegation place is concerned but in terms of the play-off there is still a shadow hanging over the Dons.

That’s why Saturday’s win against Motherwell was so important. All you can control is the outcome of your own games and the Dons dug deep to produce a performance good enough to secure the win.

It was nice to enjoy not only a victory but also a clean sheet. It was just the fifth in the league this season and ninth in all competitions so they have been a rare occurrence indeed.

I’m surprised there have been so few given it was the hallmark of Barry Robson’s tenure as interim manager when he replaced Jim Goodwin in the Dons dugout last season.

I prided myself on keeping a clean sheet but it seems to be part of the game where many coaches have a different attitude towards defending.

The focus is on building the game up and playing through the lines with centre backs expected to take the ball from goalkeepers.

When I watch defenders during games I find myself questioning whether they are working on defending as a unit or on defending in 1v1 situations.

The answer is often ‘not enough’ by the looks of things but it is clear Angus MacDonald brings a calmness to the backline when he is on the pitch.

It looks like he will have an important part to play in the run-in.

Miovski remains the main man for the Dons

Peter Leven is spot-on with his assessment it is up to the other Aberdeen players to do more to help Bojan Miovski.

The Dons striker is going through a barren spell in front of goal after going eight matches without scoring.

But I certainly would not be critical of his contribution to the team.

Leven is right when he says Miovski has been starved of service and left isolated too often.

When you compare Miovski to Lawrence Shankland I’d be confident the Aberdeen striker’s chance conversion rate would stand up well.

Hearts create more chances for Shankland and if Aberdeen’s service had been better then Miovski would have more than the 22 goals he has scored so far to show for his efforts.

He came so close to ending his drought at Fir Park on Saturday as he struck the post before Leighton Clarkson followed up the rebound to score the only goal of the game.

It was not an easy chance for Miovski by any means and Clarkson did exactly what Leven is looking for from the squad in supporting the forward.

Miovski’s return of 22 goals in 44 games is pretty good but he will be greedy and believe he is capable of more.

That attitude can only serve the Dons well in the remaining games.