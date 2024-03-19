‘Dangerous’ Subaru driver almost hit police officers in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dangerous’ Subaru driver almost hit police officers in Inverness

In a separate incident a day later, a woman was threatened after taking money out of a cash machine in the city centre.

By Bailey Moreton
Police were on patrol on High Street in Inverness on Sunday at around 12:30am. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police were on patrol on High Street in Inverness on Sunday at around 12:30am. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Police had to move out of the way after a car drove towards them ‘in a dangerous manner’ in Inverness city centre.

Officers were on a mobile patrol in the city centre around 12:30am on Sunday, March 10 on the High Street, Inverness.

Suddenly, a silver Subaru appeared driving towards the officers.

They were forced to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

Subaru kept driving through Inverness

The Subaru then continued along the High Street on to Eastgate. From there they exited on to Crown Road before going left on to Academy Street.

Detectives are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constables at Inverness said:  “Our enquiries are ongoing whereby we are continuing to gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.”

Woman threatened at ATM on Lochalsh Road

Police are also looking for a man who threatened an Inverness woman at an ATM early on Monday morning.

An Inverness woman was taking out money from the Post Office ATM on Lochalsh Road, when a man dressed in dark clothing approached her.

He threatened her and asked her to hand over a large sum of money.

The incident happened at around around 12:20am on Monday, March 11 on Lochalsh Road, in Inverness.

Officers said enquiries are ongoing.

Call for information on Inverness incidents

Police ask anyone who may have footage or information on either incident to call them on 10.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

Shetland murder probe: ‘Relief’ as Claire Leveque’s body released to her family

