‘Dangerous’ Subaru driver almost hit police officers in Inverness

Police had to move out of the way after a car drove towards them ‘in a dangerous manner’ in Inverness city centre.

Officers were on a mobile patrol in the city centre around 12:30am on Sunday, March 10 on the High Street, Inverness.

Suddenly, a silver Subaru appeared driving towards the officers.

They were forced to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

Subaru kept driving through Inverness

The Subaru then continued along the High Street on to Eastgate. From there they exited on to Crown Road before going left on to Academy Street.

Detectives are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constables at Inverness said: “Our enquiries are ongoing whereby we are continuing to gather and study CCTV from in and around the local area to assist us in establishing more information on this crime.”

Woman threatened at ATM on Lochalsh Road

Police are also looking for a man who threatened an Inverness woman at an ATM early on Monday morning.

An Inverness woman was taking out money from the Post Office ATM on Lochalsh Road, when a man dressed in dark clothing approached her.

He threatened her and asked her to hand over a large sum of money.

The incident happened at around around 12:20am on Monday, March 11 on Lochalsh Road, in Inverness.

Officers said enquiries are ongoing.

Call for information on Inverness incidents

Police ask anyone who may have footage or information on either incident to call them on 10.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.