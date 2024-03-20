Drug mule hid almost £14,000 of cocaine up her bottom in act of ‘compassion’

A drugs mule who stashed thousands of pounds of cocaine internally did so in an act of “compassion” to help out a pal.

Megan McKay had almost £14,000 worth of the class A drug hidden inside her bottom when police stopped a vehicle she was in on the A90 near Fourdon.

But the 23-year-old – at least according to social workers – committed the crime “compassionately” in a bid to help out a friend who had built up a drug debt.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on May 10 last year.

He said: “Intelligence was received by Police Scotland advising the motor vehicle was transporting controlled drugs to Aberdeen.

‘Foolish’ or ‘compassionate’?

“About 10.25pm, the vehicle was observed driving on the A90 south of Stonehaven.

“The car was stopped by police at which time the accused was found to be the front seat passenger.”

She was detained and taken to Kittybrewster station.

Mr Rogers went on: “Intelligence was received that the controlled drugs were being internally concealed.

“The accused was subject to a full search at which time she produced five white packages from her anus.”

The packages were found to contain a total of 115g of cocaine, worth £13,850.

McKay, of Grant Road, Leasowe, Merseyside, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, who had travelled to court with her mother and step-father, had no previous convictions.

‘Bringing significant quantity of class A drugs to this part of the country’

He said: “It appears it was Ms McKay’s friend who had a drug debt and was tasked with coming up to Aberdeen to transport drugs.”

The solicitor explained that McKay’s friend was involved in discussions with the social work department about custody of her child and McKay was concerned any potential arrest would impact that.

Mr McRobert said: “Foolishly – ‘compassionately’ it says in the social work report – but certainly foolishly, she took the place of her friend.”

He added: “It does appear she’s taken positive steps to remove herself from the company of others.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told McKay: “This is a serious offence.

“Most often, when someone appears before the court who has been involved in bringing a significant quantity of class A drugs to this part of the country, a prison sentence would be imposed.

“However, in your case, I’m conscious from the terms of the various reports before me that you are a vulnerable individual who has not had her problems to seek growing up.”

The sheriff also highlighted McKay’s lack of record and young age.

As a direct alternative to prison, he imposed a 12-month supervision order, 150 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to complete a drug treatment programme.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.