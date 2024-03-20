Could these Burnhaven kids find jobs in Peterhead’s carbon capture future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could these Burnhaven kids find jobs in Peterhead’s carbon capture future?

By the time Burnhaven School pupils enter the workforce, Peterhead could be booming thanks to Scotland’s first carbon capture-enabled power plant on their doorstep.

By Calum Petrie
Burnhaven School with Liam Kerr MSP and Karen Watt of SSE Thermal learning about Peterhead's carbon capture future
Pupils from Burnhaven School with Liam Kerr MSP and Karen Watt of SSE Thermal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Kids at Burnhaven Primary School in Peterhead received a visit from SSE Thermal as the Peterhead Power Station operator officially launched its new education outreach programme.

SSE are using a pair of cartoon characters, the “Power Plant Pals”, to help youngsters understand the new energy technologies which are coming to their community.

SSE Thermal community liaison officer Karen Watt explains the new technology to P4 and P5 pupils at Burnhaven School
SSE Thermal community liaison officer Karen Watt explains the new technology to P4 and P5 pupils at Burnhaven School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Expected to become Scotland’s first carbon capture-enabled power plant, the Peterhead plant is estimated to begin operating in 2030.

All of which might not mean very much to Burnhaven Primary School pupils now.

But the project is expected to support around 1,000 jobs in the construction phase, with scores of long-term roles to operate the plant.

It could mean that by the time these kids enter the workforce, Peterhead could be booming with new employment opportunities.

It is envisaged the power station will have generating capacity of up to 910MW, just over the contracted output of the 100-turbine Moray East offshore wind farm.

It will connect into the Scottish Cluster’s CO2 storage infrastructure – led by the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at nearby St Fergus.

Doing so will allow major decarbonisation of power generation, capturing 1.5 million tonnes of carbon; 5% of UK government targets for 2030.

‘SSE are showing young people what the future is’, says MSP

A child with a leaflet on carbon capture
Peterhead kids are getting a glimpse of the future in their town. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Liam Kerr, north-east MSP and shadow cabinet secretary for education and skills, was at Burnhaven Primary School for the launch of SSE Thermal’s education programme.

“This is a fantastic initiative,” said Mr Kerr.

“It’s taking a key resource for the north-east and Peterhead out into the community.

“What’s also interesting is it’s looking very much to the future. The future for the north-east and our power generation, but also the future skills and apprentices that we will need.

“And they’re being drawn from the north-east, which I think is hugely exciting. For our future, for SSE, but most of all for the young people who will make up our workforce of the future.

“It’s very important for the north-east, and for Scotland actually, that our young people are learning about the sorts of things SSE are doing with renewables.

“The UK needs energy, and it’s going to need energy for an awful long time to come, from various sources.

“What SSE are doing here is showing the young people what the future is, and how positive it is for us in the north-east, and how the north-east really can continue to lead the UK’s energy generation for generations to come.”

Burnhaven pupils learn about carbon capture…through chocolate

A child dipping a bar of chocolate in a bowl with their mouth
Believe it or not, this chocolate experiment taught Burnhaven pupils about carbon capture. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

P4 and P5 pupils at Burnhaven did a series of experiments which showed them how carbon capture works.

Particularly popular with pupils was one involving three different types of chocolate to illustrate the importance of porousness and permeability. And yes, they were required to eat some.

“We did the experiment to see which one would stop the bad gasses,” said one pupil.

It was the Penguin, incidentally.

“I think it would be exciting to work in a power station,” said another.

SSE Thermal’s community liaison officer Karen Watt said: “Energy is a core part of all our lives. We want to play our part in helping young people learn more about where it comes from. And how it is changing for the better.

“The pupils at Burnhaven Primary School were delighted to meet Peter and Paula, the Power Plant Pals. We can’t wait to bring them to more schools in the area.”

