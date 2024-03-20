Could these Burnhaven kids find jobs in Peterhead’s carbon capture future?

Kids at Burnhaven Primary School in Peterhead received a visit from SSE Thermal as the Peterhead Power Station operator officially launched its new education outreach programme.

SSE are using a pair of cartoon characters, the “Power Plant Pals”, to help youngsters understand the new energy technologies which are coming to their community.

Expected to become Scotland’s first carbon capture-enabled power plant, the Peterhead plant is estimated to begin operating in 2030.

All of which might not mean very much to Burnhaven Primary School pupils now.

But the project is expected to support around 1,000 jobs in the construction phase, with scores of long-term roles to operate the plant.

It could mean that by the time these kids enter the workforce, Peterhead could be booming with new employment opportunities.

It is envisaged the power station will have generating capacity of up to 910MW, just over the contracted output of the 100-turbine Moray East offshore wind farm.

It will connect into the Scottish Cluster’s CO2 storage infrastructure – led by the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at nearby St Fergus.

Doing so will allow major decarbonisation of power generation, capturing 1.5 million tonnes of carbon; 5% of UK government targets for 2030.

‘SSE are showing young people what the future is’, says MSP

Liam Kerr, north-east MSP and shadow cabinet secretary for education and skills, was at Burnhaven Primary School for the launch of SSE Thermal’s education programme.

“This is a fantastic initiative,” said Mr Kerr.

“It’s taking a key resource for the north-east and Peterhead out into the community.

“What’s also interesting is it’s looking very much to the future. The future for the north-east and our power generation, but also the future skills and apprentices that we will need.

“And they’re being drawn from the north-east, which I think is hugely exciting. For our future, for SSE, but most of all for the young people who will make up our workforce of the future.

“It’s very important for the north-east, and for Scotland actually, that our young people are learning about the sorts of things SSE are doing with renewables.

“The UK needs energy, and it’s going to need energy for an awful long time to come, from various sources.

“What SSE are doing here is showing the young people what the future is, and how positive it is for us in the north-east, and how the north-east really can continue to lead the UK’s energy generation for generations to come.”

Burnhaven pupils learn about carbon capture…through chocolate

P4 and P5 pupils at Burnhaven did a series of experiments which showed them how carbon capture works.

Particularly popular with pupils was one involving three different types of chocolate to illustrate the importance of porousness and permeability. And yes, they were required to eat some.

“We did the experiment to see which one would stop the bad gasses,” said one pupil.

It was the Penguin, incidentally.

“I think it would be exciting to work in a power station,” said another.

SSE Thermal’s community liaison officer Karen Watt said: “Energy is a core part of all our lives. We want to play our part in helping young people learn more about where it comes from. And how it is changing for the better.

“The pupils at Burnhaven Primary School were delighted to meet Peter and Paula, the Power Plant Pals. We can’t wait to bring them to more schools in the area.”