Teen left man, 60, bleeding and badly injured in broad daylight attack

A teen yob left a 60-year-old man with a broken wrist and blood pouring from a head wound after a horrifying assault in broad daylight.

Connor Thompson, who was 19 at the time, floored his victim with a single punch after accusing him of “picking on” another male in a neighbour dispute.

The attack left the victim, who had been out for a walk with his partner, bleeding and badly injured on the street.

Thompson, now 23, was hauled away by others but arrested shortly afterwards while the man was rushed to hospital.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer and his partner had gone for a walk and visited family during the afternoon of September 20 2020.

At around 3pm, they were walking along Torry’s Kirkhill Road when they noticed a group of males standing in a garden on the opposite side of the road.

As they got closer, one of the group, Thompson, shouted over to the complainer: “Why are you picking on Jonathan?”

This is understood to be in reference to a disagreement between Thompson and another neighbour.

The couple formed the opinion Thompson was “under the influence of an unknown substance”.

Mr Rogers told the court: “The accused left the garden area, crossed the road, and approached the complainer.

“The accused punched the complainer on the head, causing him to fall headfirst onto the road.

“The accused was pulled away by others in his group.”

Immediately, the complainer noticed blood coming from his forehead and felt pain in his head and left arm.

Police attended a short time later and Thompson was arrested and initially taken to Royal Cornhill Hospital before going to Kittybrewster station.

Meanwhile, the complainer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have sustained the following injuries:

Bruising and swelling to his face

A broken bone in his left wrist, placed in a cast

A three-inch laceration to his forehead, closed with steri-strips and glue

He has been left with a permanent scar on his forehead as a result of the attack.

Thompson, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said unpaid work for his client would be beneficial.

He said: “It’s quite clear his mental health was on a steep decline at that point in time.

“He’s since received hospital treatment and medication.

“He’s doing everything he’s required to do, but what he doesn’t have at this point in time is anything to do.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Thompson: “In this case, it was a single blow which you struck to the victim but it did have very significant consequences for him and he continues to suffer as a result of what you did.”

The sheriff said he had to take into account Thompson’s age at the time, his limited record, mental health and how long ago the incident occurred.

He ordered Thompson to be supervised for a year and to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

