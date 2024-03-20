Teen left man, 60, bleeding and badly injured in broad daylight attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen left man, 60, bleeding and badly injured in broad daylight attack

Connor Thompson, who was just 19 at the time, floored his elderly victim with a single punch after accusing him of "picking on" another male in a neighbour dispute.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The attack left the victim, who had been out for a walk with his partner, bleeding and badly injured on the street.

Thompson, now 23, was hauled away by others but arrested shortly afterwards while the man was rushed to hospital.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer and his partner had gone for a walk and visited family during the afternoon of September 20 2020.

‘He continues to suffer as a result of what you did’

At around 3pm, they were walking along Torry’s Kirkhill Road when they noticed a group of males standing in a garden on the opposite side of the road.

As they got closer, one of the group, Thompson, shouted over to the complainer: “Why are you picking on Jonathan?”

This is understood to be in reference to a disagreement between Thompson and another neighbour.

The couple formed the opinion Thompson was “under the influence of an unknown substance”.

Mr Rogers told the court: “The accused left the garden area, crossed the road, and approached the complainer.

“The accused punched the complainer on the head, causing him to fall headfirst onto the road.

“The accused was pulled away by others in his group.”

Immediately, the complainer noticed blood coming from his forehead and felt pain in his head and left arm.

Police attended a short time later and Thompson was arrested and initially taken to Royal Cornhill Hospital before going to Kittybrewster station.

Meanwhile, the complainer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have sustained the following injuries:

  • Bruising and swelling to his face
  • A broken bone in his left wrist, placed in a cast
  • A three-inch laceration to his forehead, closed with steri-strips and glue

He has been left with a permanent scar on his forehead as a result of the attack.

Thompson, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said unpaid work for his client would be beneficial.

He said: “It’s quite clear his mental health was on a steep decline at that point in time.

“He’s since received hospital treatment and medication.

“He’s doing everything he’s required to do, but what he doesn’t have at this point in time is anything to do.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Thompson: “In this case, it was a single blow which you struck to the victim but it did have very significant consequences for him and he continues to suffer as a result of what you did.”

The sheriff said he had to take into account Thompson’s age at the time, his limited record, mental health and how long ago the incident occurred.

He ordered Thompson to be supervised for a year and to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

