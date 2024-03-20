Inverness teenager strayed into ‘dark world’ of sick images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness teenager strayed into ‘dark world’ of sick images

Jake Milne was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children which he started downloading when he was just 14.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court
Jake Milne was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

An Inverness teenager caught with 500 indecent images of children and 96 illegal videos had “strayed dangerously into a dark world”, a court has heard.

The files were found on devices belonging to 19-year-old Jake Milne after police searched his Inverness home.

They were created between May 19 2019, and May 31 2023, meaning Milne would have been just 14 when the offending began.

Milne, who has spent eight months on remand following his arrest, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having admitted a single charge relating to the downloading of the pictures and videos.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was 9am on May 31 last year when officers executed a search warrant at Milne’s home in Galloway Drive.

She said: “A number of devices belonging to the accused were seized and cyber crimes officers attended and carried out a preliminary examination of the devices.

Inverness search found indecent images

“Following the discovery of images on the devices, the accused was arrested and taken to Burnett Road police station.

“Further examination of the three devices was carried out and they were found to contain further images.”

Investigations discovered 37 accessible and 66 inaccessible still images that were classified as category A – the most severe, along with 74 accessible category A videos.

The devices contained nine accessible and 57 inaccessible category B still images and 16 accessible category B videos.

There were also 331 category C still images, 230 of which were accessible, and six accessible videos in the same category.

Defence agent Shahid Latif, for Milne, told the court his client had no previous convictions but conceded: “This has been a considerable problem for this young man over a period of time.”

“Over that period he strayed dangerously into a dark world.”

Mr Latif said his client, who had faced “traumatic difficulties” in his life, “always accepted culpability and responsibility” for his actions and indicated there was a “prospect for rehabilitation” for Milne.

‘Not a victimless crime’

Sheriff Harvie told the teen: “This is not a victimless crime and the offences you have committed will have caused considerable harm to victims because it is a supply and demand issue.

“People who seek out these images provide the demand, as a result of which victims continue to be abused. That is a matter which weighs heavily with the court.”

The sheriff recognised that Milne, who had spent eight months on remand following his arrest, had made efforts to begin rehabilitation.

He told him: “I will also take into account, particularly given the period of the libel, your age when you started this offending, which was over a considerable period of five years.”

He placed the teenager on a community payback order with three years of supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

In addition to this, Milne will have to complete the Moving Forward 2 Change  programme and comply with stringent restrictions on his computer use and internet access – including registering his devices with his supervising officer, providing passwords and not using apps or social networking sites without permission.

He is also barred from using encryption services or deleting any internet history and must comply with inspections as required.

Sheriff Harvie also placed Milne on the sex offenders register for three years.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen left man, 60, bleeding and badly injured in broad daylight attack
Jake Milne was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
Drunk yob sang sectarian abuse and threatened to eat police officer's eyeballs
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'You took the law into your own hands': Man abducted 13-year-old boy who was…
Jake Milne was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
Thug who punched woman unconscious in unprovoked attack declared himself 'Aberdeen's hardest man'
Jake Milne was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
Sentencing delayed for former Aberdeen nurse who poisoned child
Jake Milne was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
Argyll paedophile who 'plumbed the very abyss of depravity' may never be freed from…
Jake Milne was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Spar knife robber was suffering from 'crack cocaine psychosis'
Jack Smith, who offered to buy a girl vapes and then went on to perform a sexual assault on her
Aberdeen man offered to buy child vapes - then sexually assaulted her
Jake Milne was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man admits stabbing dad multiple times but denies murder
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Thug tied up and tortured Aberdeen flatmate with boiling liquid and washing powder