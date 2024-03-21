Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen

Guy Stannard had just returned from the pub when he hurled the appliance across the shared employee kitchen at the Onich Hotel.

By Jenni Gee
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Guy Stannard worked at the Onich Hotel.

A drunken chef threw a deep fat fryer across a kitchen of a Highland hotel during an argument with staff, a court has heard.

He later swung a punch at a coworker and missed, then tried to bite a police officer who came to deal with the incident.

Stannard, 42, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault against the coworker and officer, as well as failing to appear at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court it was around 5pm on May 25 of last year when Stannard returned to the Onich Hotel after visiting a local pub.

Hotel chef was ‘heavily intoxicated’

“The accused was heavily intoxicated,” she said.

The court heard that Stannard then began to throw items around the shared employee kitchen, including chucking a deep fat fryer into the sink area.

When he refused to calm down police were called and Stannard agreed to retire to his room – only to reemerge at 10.10pm and enter the bar and restaurant area.

Ms Ghafar said Stannard initially requested a food order but then began to complain to coworkers about the police having been contacted.

Punch ‘failed to connect’

When one urged him to leave the restaurant he asked them: “Do you want me to punch you in the face?” and then swung a punch that “failed to connect”.

When police arrived and attempted to handcuff Stannard he told one officer “I’m just going to bite you, you nasty b****” before making two attempts to bite the female officer’s hand.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Stannard, told the court that his client was a self-employed contractor chef who had been employed at the hotel at the time.

He told the court the incident was precipitated by a “degree of ill feeling” due to certain issues at his workplace.

Mr Gowans added: “It is clear he behaved in the manner libelled and he wishes to apologise for that.”

Sheriff Sarah Matheson fined Stannard £840.

 

