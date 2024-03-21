Cops seize £13,400 of cocaine from BMW in dramatic bust at roundabout

Police recovered more than £13,000 of cocaine when they swooped on a car at Craibstone roundabout in Aberdeen in a dramatic drugs bust.

Officers acting on intelligence intercepted Paul Webb’s BMW 3 Series on the A90 at the busy roundabout.

The police surrounded the vehicle when it stopped at a red light and detained the 42-year-old for a search.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered three mobile phones and thousands of pounds worth of the class A drug.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on September 1 last year when police received intelligence the occupant of the grey BMW was involved in the supply of drugs.

‘This is a very serious matter’

Later that day, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) detected the car on the A90 at Stracathro travelling north towards the AWPR.

Various police units raced to the area to trace the car and officers who had taken up a static point on the AWPR spotted and followed it.

The BMW, being driven by Webb, left the dual carriageway and came to a stop at a red light awaiting to enter Craibstone roundabout, Aberdeen.

Officers swooped to “contain” the vehicle and found Webb driving with his partner in the passenger seat.

Just before 10pm, he was cautioned and detained and a search of the vehicle was carried out.

Officers recovered a “large quantity” of white powder and three mobile phones.

The powder was analysed and found to be 134g of cocaine worth up to £13,400.

Webb, of Broadfaulds Crescent, Whitburn, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence for background reports.

He warned Webb: “This is a very serious matter because of the quantity and value of the drugs involved.”

Defence agent John Hardie reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

