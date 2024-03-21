Cops seize £13,400 of cocaine from BMW in dramatic bust at roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Cops seize £13,400 of cocaine from BMW in dramatic bust at roundabout

Officers acting on intelligence intercepted Paul Webb's BMW 3 Series on the A90 at the busy roundabout.

By Danny McKay
crash
Police swooped on the car as it brought cocaine into the city. Image: DC Thomson

Police recovered more than £13,000 of cocaine when they swooped on a car at Craibstone roundabout in Aberdeen in a dramatic drugs bust.

Officers acting on intelligence intercepted Paul Webb’s BMW 3 Series on the A90 at the busy roundabout.

The police surrounded the vehicle when it stopped at a red light and detained the 42-year-old for a search.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered three mobile phones and thousands of pounds worth of the class A drug.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on September 1 last year when police received intelligence the occupant of the grey BMW was involved in the supply of drugs.

‘This is a very serious matter’

Later that day, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) detected the car on the A90 at Stracathro travelling north towards the AWPR.

Various police units raced to the area to trace the car and officers who had taken up a static point on the AWPR spotted and followed it.

The BMW, being driven by Webb, left the dual carriageway and came to a stop at a red light awaiting to enter Craibstone roundabout, Aberdeen.

Officers swooped to “contain” the vehicle and found Webb driving with his partner in the passenger seat.

Just before 10pm, he was cautioned and detained and a search of the vehicle was carried out.

Officers recovered a “large quantity” of white powder and three mobile phones.

The powder was analysed and found to be 134g of cocaine worth up to £13,400.

Webb, of Broadfaulds Crescent, Whitburn, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence for background reports.

He warned Webb: “This is a very serious matter because of the quantity and value of the drugs involved.”

Defence agent John Hardie reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen
the drink-driving doctor outside court
Drink-driving doctor fell off scooter tackling Aberdeen roundabout
Police swooped on the car as it brought cocaine into the city. Image: DC Thomson
Vicious abuser avoids jail after he throttled woman so hard she 'believed she was…
Cocaine
Drug mule hid almost £14,000 of cocaine up her bottom in act of 'compassion'
Police swooped on the car as it brought cocaine into the city. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man who stabbed dad in neck cleared of murder
Police swooped on the car as it brought cocaine into the city. Image: DC Thomson
Judge rules family of tragic Emily Drouet can sue abuser in landmark legal case
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness teenager strayed into 'dark world' of sick images
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teen left man, 60, bleeding and badly injured in broad daylight attack
Police swooped on the car as it brought cocaine into the city. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk yob sang sectarian abuse and threatened to eat police officer's eyeballs
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'You took the law into your own hands': Man abducted 13-year-old boy who was…