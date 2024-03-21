Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie ‘mugged’ in Rio after competing in UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie ‘mugged’ in Rio after competing in UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships

The Paralympian and his wife Lora had their passports, bank cards, cash and medals stolen.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen para-cyclist Neil Fachie has revealed he was “mugged” in Rio after competing in UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.

The 40-year-old had just won a silver medal in the tandem team sprint in Rio de Janeiro.

He was competing alongside his wife Lora for the first time.

The Fachies along with pilots Matt Rotherham and Corrine Hall qualified second fastest with a time of 50.723 seconds behind Italy.

In the gold medal race they were unable to overcome the Italians, finishing 0.375 seconds behind the winning time of 50.122.

Lora Fachie piloted by Corrine Hall and Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham of Great Britain in action in Rio yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.

But the Aberdonian revealed that after leaving the arena, the Fachies, who have their one-year-old son Fraser with them in Brazil, had their passports, bank cards, cash and their medals stolen.

He wrote on social media: “We were mugged tonight in Rio, so sadly I’m not contactable by phone for a little while.

“We’re all okay, other than being shaken up.

“Passports, cards, some cash and our silver medals were all stolen. A sad way to end the day.”

Fachie will be aiming to win his 20th world title in the coming days when he defends his tandem B kilo and tandem B sprint titles.

In the build-up to the event, he said: “My priority is the 1km time trial. If I want to be in Paris (for the Paralympics later this year), I need to perform well in that.”

Fachie won gold at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Games and silver when the Paralympics were held in Rio in 2016.

