Break a leg! Elgin student makes West End stage debut in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Break a leg! Elgin student makes West End stage debut in London

21-year-old Tierney has been tipped for stardom.

By Shanay Taylor
She will make her West End debut tomorrow. Image: Liverpool Theatre School/Google Maps.
She will make her West End debut tomorrow. Image: Liverpool Theatre School/Google Maps.

A dance student from Elgin will make her debut on the West End stage in front of an audience of talent scouts, agents and industry influencers.

Tierney Main will perform today at London’s Leicester Square Theatre  on March 21 as part of a graduate showcase put on by the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.

The centre boasts a long list of success stories with alumni appearing in West End musicals and touring shows such as SIX, Frozen, Blood Brothers, Wicked and The Book of Mormon.

Tierney Main to perform in London. Image: Liverpool Theatre School.

Elgin student to perform in London’s West End

Tierney, 21, has been tipped for success and admits that she has “worked really hard” to get to this point.

Adding: “I’m excited about having the chance to perform in the West End, it’s going to be an incredible experience.

“I’ve worked really hard and I can’t wait to get out there and give it everything!”

London’s Leicester Square Theatre. Image: Google Maps.

Tierney can show off her talent

Principal Maxine Ellis said this was “an invaluable opportunity” for Tierney to showcase her talent.

“Staging our graduate showcase in London’s West End means we’re right on the doorstep of the top agents,” she said.

“Many of our former students have gone on to join the cast of West End musicals and touring shows.

“We’re really looking forward to following Tierney’s professional career as one of the stars of this year’s graduate showcase.”

Liverpool Theatre School – whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE, as well as stage and screen star Anita Dobson – provides professional training in dance, musical theatre and acting.

More from Moray

Fire Investigation Unit.
Buckie house fire: Probe under way following death of pensioner
Diane McGregor and Sandra Maclennan inside Forres in Bloom greenhouses with flowers.
How Forres in Bloom turns 20,000 flowers into some of the most spectacular floral…
Cath Bowie on her PS4
'I'm a Fortniter': Moray gran won't let age stand in the way of her…
The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Work APPROVED as former printing works on Elgin’s South Street could soon be given…
Police at the scene of the house near Buckie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Pensioner dies in house fire near Buckie
Emma with her dog Luna.
XL bully walk planned for Moray beach following success of Aberdeen meet-up
Post Thumbnail
Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie
Orca whale surfacing while blowing water.
Why arrival of Orcas in Moray Firth has surprised and enthralled sealife watchers
Kai-Uwe Stutzkeitz winner of 'with a twis't by public vote, Kellie Spooner, winner of the judges choice for her traditional and with a twist pots, and Alison Taylor winner of traditional Cullen Skink by public vote.
IN PICTURES: 'Spoon' full of deliciousness for Cullen Skink world championships
Stagecoach bus as over 40 Inverness journeys cancelled.
Stagecoach plan to hike up fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from March 31