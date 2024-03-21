Break a leg! Elgin student makes West End stage debut in London

A dance student from Elgin will make her debut on the West End stage in front of an audience of talent scouts, agents and industry influencers.

Tierney Main will perform today at London’s Leicester Square Theatre on March 21 as part of a graduate showcase put on by the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.

The centre boasts a long list of success stories with alumni appearing in West End musicals and touring shows such as SIX, Frozen, Blood Brothers, Wicked and The Book of Mormon.

Tierney, 21, has been tipped for success and admits that she has “worked really hard” to get to this point.

Adding: “I’m excited about having the chance to perform in the West End, it’s going to be an incredible experience.

“I’ve worked really hard and I can’t wait to get out there and give it everything!”

Principal Maxine Ellis said this was “an invaluable opportunity” for Tierney to showcase her talent.

“Staging our graduate showcase in London’s West End means we’re right on the doorstep of the top agents,” she said.

“Many of our former students have gone on to join the cast of West End musicals and touring shows.

“We’re really looking forward to following Tierney’s professional career as one of the stars of this year’s graduate showcase.”

Liverpool Theatre School – whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE, as well as stage and screen star Anita Dobson – provides professional training in dance, musical theatre and acting.