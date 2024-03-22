‘This is not normal’: Sheriff’s warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults

A sheriff has warned a 16-year-old girl who admitted a string of assaults her behaviour is “extremely, extremely concerning” and “not normal”.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to her young age, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted four charges.

The assaults took place on different days at various locations in Aberdeen.

The first incident took place on Schoolhill on August 1 when the child assaulted a female by punching her to the body, grabbing and pulling her hair, knocking her to the ground and then repeatedly punching her to the head and body.

A second offence was committed at the Londis store on Union Street on August 12 when she assaulted a retail worker by pushing and kicking her to the body and repeatedly punching her to the head and body.

‘It’s extremely, extremely concerning to me’

Another offence occurred at the girl’s own home in Aberdeen on August 17 when she punched a male police officer to the head.

And finally, the teen committed another assault at Codona’s on October 14, punching a male to the head, causing him to fall to his injury.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told the girl: “You’re only 16 and you’re appearing in the sheriff court charged with a number of assaults.

“It’s extremely, extremely concerning to me that someone so young has behaved in this way in the public domain and committed these crimes against these individuals in such a short period of time.

“I’m going to ask for detailed reports on you.”

The 16-year-old, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of assault, assault to injury, assaulting a retail worker and assaulting a police officer.

‘Please do not get involved in thinking this is all a big joke’

Sheriff Stewart KC said: “You will appreciate this is not normal, for people to behave like this and it causes me a great deal of concern.

“Please understand, even at your young age, you must co-operate in the preparation of the reports.

“If you do not co-operate with the preparation of the reports, there is the option that you can be placed into a custodial setting until the reports are prepared.

“Please do not get involved in thinking this is all a big joke. There’s nothing funny about any of this.”

Sheriff Stewart KC deferred sentence until May for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

