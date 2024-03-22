‘This is not normal’: Sheriff’s warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is not normal’: Sheriff’s warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to her young age, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted four charges.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A sheriff has warned a 16-year-old girl who admitted a string of assaults her behaviour is “extremely, extremely concerning” and “not normal”.

The assaults took place on different days at various locations in Aberdeen.

The first incident took place on Schoolhill on August 1 when the child assaulted a female by punching her to the body, grabbing and pulling her hair, knocking her to the ground and then repeatedly punching her to the head and body.

A second offence was committed at the Londis store on Union Street on August 12 when she assaulted a retail worker by pushing and kicking her to the body and repeatedly punching her to the head and body.

‘It’s extremely, extremely concerning to me’

Another offence occurred at the girl’s own home in Aberdeen on August 17 when she punched a male police officer to the head.

And finally, the teen committed another assault at Codona’s on October 14, punching a male to the head, causing him to fall to his injury.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told the girl: “You’re only 16 and you’re appearing in the sheriff court charged with a number of assaults.

“It’s extremely, extremely concerning to me that someone so young has behaved in this way in the public domain and committed these crimes against these individuals in such a short period of time.

“I’m going to ask for detailed reports on you.”

The 16-year-old, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of assault, assault to injury, assaulting a retail worker and assaulting a police officer.

‘Please do not get involved in thinking this is all a big joke’

Sheriff Stewart KC said: “You will appreciate this is not normal, for people to behave like this and it causes me a great deal of concern.

“Please understand, even at your young age, you must co-operate in the preparation of the reports.

“If you do not co-operate with the preparation of the reports, there is the option that you can be placed into a custodial setting until the reports are prepared.

“Please do not get involved in thinking this is all a big joke. There’s nothing funny about any of this.”

Sheriff Stewart KC deferred sentence until May for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

