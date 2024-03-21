Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison

Gerrit Reickmann and Melina Rosa Päprer, from Germany, were touring Scotland when the tragedy occurred on the A82 near Drumnadrochit.

By Grant McCabe
German tourists Gerrit Reickmann and Melina Rosa Päprer were involved in a fatal two-car crash on the A82. Images: DC Thomson/Instagram

A man who killed his girlfriend in a horrific crash during their first holiday together has been spared jail.

Gerrit Reickmann and Melina Rosa Paprer had travelled from Germany to visit castles in the Scottish Highlands.

The 30-year-old was behind the wheel of a hired Citreon C3 when he ended up on the wrong side of the road before smashing head on into a Honda CRV.

Melina, 24, never survived the collision near Borlum Farm in Drumnadrochit on October 12 2020.

Jurors heard how the couple had only been together five months at the time.

Reickmann had originally stood trial in Inverness accused of causing Melina’s death by dangerous driving.

The scene of the fatal crash. Image: DC Thomson

But, after two days of evidence, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to a reduced charge.

He instead admitted causing the death by careless driving as well as seriously injuring the female driver in the other car.

Reickmann was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He could have faced a maximum two-year jail term.

Lady Drummond said she would have instead imposed a community payback order as an alternative to custody.

But, the judge added there were difficulties in that as Reickmann continued to live in his homeland where he is now married.

Lady Drummond told Reickmann: “Inquiries have been made and I understand that it is possible for you to carry out voluntary unpaid work in Germany.

“I am going to continue the case for a period of six months –  that is so you can show the court and provide evidence that you have carried this out.

“What I would expect is a minimum of 300 hours. I would expect at the next calling that you can show that to the court.”

Melina Rosa Päprer. Image: Police Scotland

Reickmann was ordered to return to the dock in October.

Jurors at the trial had watched footage of an injured Reickmann being interviewed by police while in his hospital bed.

He accepted responsibility for the tragedy.

Asked who was to blame – via an interpreter – he stated: “Him – because he was driving on the wrong side of the road.”

Reickmann said he had hired the Citreon at Edinburgh Airport before the couple travelled north to visit different castles.

It was the first time he had driven in a foreign country after passing his test in 2018.

On the day of the crash, they had left their accommodation near Aberdeen to see Urquhart Castle on the shores of Loch Ness.

They were about to head back when Reickmann decided to turn the car around to visit the Falls of Foyers in the Highlands.

Reickmann forgot motorists drove on the left-hand side in the UK.

Gerrit Reickmann. Image: Instagram

It was then that he ended up on the opposite side of the road for what he reckoned was up to 20 seconds before the fatal smash occurred.

He said his girlfriend had initially been checking her phone and then  looked up and shouted his name moments prior to the collision.

The lawyer for Reickmann, of Munster in Germany, had previously described the incident as a “terrible tragedy” and that Melina’s parents had not blamed him for what happened.

Jim Keegan KC, defending, today/yesterday told the court: “Clearly this has had a devastating effect on a lot of people.”

Sentencing, Lady Drummond said Reickmann will have to live with what happened for the rest of his life.

She told him: “I have read a victim impact statement from the father of Melina Paprer.

“He describes his unfathomable sadness at the loss of his daughter and the profound impact it has had on her brother too.”

The judge added the woman Reickmann struck had also spoken of suffering “significant injury” after being hit.

