News Moray

Stretch of A96 closed this weekend for Forres bypass roadworks

Diversion will be in place as 500 metres of carriageway to be repaired.

By Michelle Henderson
A96 Forres bypass.
The A96 will be closed at Forres this weekend as Amey contractors resurface the Forres bypass. Image: Google Street View.

Part of the A96 will be closed to traffic this weekend as resurfacing works get under way in Forres.

More than 500 metres of carriageway on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road is being repaired.

Contractors from Amey will arrive on-site tomorrow to begin three days of essential maintenance on the A96 Forres bypass between Greshop Roundabout and west of A940 Market Street.

The works – carried out on behalf of Transport Scotland – are scheduled to take place between 7.30pm on Friday until 6.30am on Monday.

A full road closure will be in place during the works, with motorists facing a diversion through Forres town centre.

Rescheduled works finally get the green light

It’s the second time contractors have attempted to complete the £278,000 project.

The roadworks were earmarked for completion in early February, however, officials postponed the works.

Seven weeks on, contractors are gearing up to address significant defects along the route.

Motorists travelling both eastbound and westbound will be diverted through the Moray town.

Westbound traffic will turn left onto A940 Market Street and take the third exit at the roundabout onto B9011 Nairn Road to rejoin the A96 at Greshop Roundabout.

Road closed and diversion signs.
Diversions have been put in place to navigate motorists around the closure of the A96 Forres bypass. Image: Shutterstock.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same route in reverse.

Light traffic for Benromach Way and Waterford Industrial Estate will leave the A96 at Findhorn Roundabout (with eastbound traffic having followed the above diversion), taking the B9011 north and turning left after the railway bridge towards Waterford Road.

Traffic from south of Forres wishing to head east towards Elgin will follow the A940 north and turn right onto Orchard Road.

Traffic can then follow South Street and turn right onto High Street and follow Victoria Road to join the A96 at Findhorn Roundabout.

Transport Scotland claims resurfacing the A96 will benefit more than 11,400 motorists who use the route each day.

In a statement, a Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The resurfacing will benefit more than 11,400 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

90-year-old killed after vehicle crashed into him on the A9 near Ralia

Conversation