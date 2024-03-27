Aberdeenshire nursery workers go on trial accused of assaulting four-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire nursery workers go on trial accused of assaulting four-year-old boy

Joseph Picker and Stacey Kerr both denied the charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Joanne Warnock
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case is being held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Two Aberdeenshire nursery workers have gone on trial and denied assaulting a four-year-old boy in their care.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court has heard how the workers – Joseph Picker, 35 and Stacey Kerr, 29 – allegedly pinned down the child on the floor on a number of occasions as he screamed to be let go.

A number of staff from the nursery gave evidence on day one of the trial and claimed they witnessed Picker and Kerr using “heavy-handed”, “rough” and “forceful” restraint techniques against the boy.

The child attended the nursery – which cannot be named for legal reasons – in 2021 and the alleged assaults took place between April and July of that year.

Sarah Davies, a nursery practitioner, told the court that she had seen Kerr restraining the boy by “putting her legs over the top of his legs” and effectively pinning the child down.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend asked Mrs Davies if she had felt any concern about this practice and she replied: “It didn’t sit right with me – she could have hurt him.

“It was our policy that we did not restrain a child – it was in our procedures.”

Quiet place

The court was shown some video footage from the nursery room in which Kerr could be seen briskly picking up the boy, taking him to his “quiet place” – an area of the room where his favourite toys were – and putting him down on the floor.

She was then seen to apparently put her left leg over his legs and hold the boy’s arms still.

Under cross-examination from Picker’s defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt, Mrs Davies told the court that another child had told her the boy in question had hit him.

Mr Woodward-Nutt also asked her if the staff had ever been trained on how to handle a disruptive child – to which she replied no training had been given.

Heather Cloete also worked at the nursery at the time of the alleged assaults and described how Picker would hold the boy down whilst kneeling next to him.

Video footage of Picker apparently doing this while Ms Cloete was in the room was played to the court.

Mr Townsend asked her if she thought the boy had needed to be restrained in that manner and she replied: “He was being a bit excited.”

‘He kept saying it was sore’

She was also asked how the boy was reacting to being pinned down, she replied: “He seemed quite upset – that’s what was bothering me. It didn’t seem okay. He kept saying it was sore.”

Ms Cloete’s police statement was given to her and within it she said the boy was “crying” and “screaming” and saying “no, it hurts” and was asking Picker to “let go”.

She said she saw this happen more than once and had thought that Picker “must know what he’s doing”, adding: “I was new to childcare.”

Mr Townsend asked if Picker had reacted or loosened his grip when the boy had been crying out, she replied: “No.”

‘Quite rough’

Another worker, Susan McBain, also gave evidence and said she had raised concerns about Kerr’s handling of the boy, adding: “It was quite rough. She was quite forceful.”

She told her manager about her concerns and was told Kerr would be placed under supervision.

Further footage was played which showed Kerr carrying the boy under her arm to his “calm area” and sitting behind him on the floor with him facing away from her in-between her legs.

Ms McBain described this as a “bear hug” and explained Kerr’s arms were wrapped around the boys rendering him unable to move.

‘Heavy-handed’

She went on to say she thought Kerr was “heavy-handed” and explained none of the staff had been trained in these techniques.

Under cross-examination from Mr Woodward-Nutt, Ms McBain was asked if the boy had been one to hit out or push other children.

She said he was and she had raised concerns about his behaviour on his induction visit to the nursery.

“I was told there was a document from his previous nursery saying that he was often kept out of activities because of his disruptive behaviour,” she said.

She went on to say that she questioned his suitability for entry to the nursery but was told by her manager to “just endure it”.

Kerr is alleged to have repeatedly assaulted the child by grabbing him, restraining him on the floor with her body, pushing him to the floor, pushing and pulling him and lifting him up – all to his injury.

Meanwhile, Picker is accused of assaulting the boy by repeatedly grabbing him, pushing, and pulling him, restraining him on the floor with his body, lifting him up, grabbing him by the head, kissing him on the head and pushing him, causing him to fall over, all to the child’s injury.

Kerr, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, and Picker, of Holburn Street, Aberdeen, both deny the charges.

The trial being heard by Sheriff Philip Mann continues.

