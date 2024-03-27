Fraudsters cleared of Aberdeen hotels and pizza parlour swindle bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraudsters cleared of Aberdeen hotels and pizza parlour swindle bid

Ahmed Bounoun and Salam Bonoua had been accused of attempting to fraudulently obtain thousands from hotels and a Domino’s in the city.

By Ross Gardiner
Ahmed Bounoun, left, and Salam Bonoua appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A pair of fraudsters have been cleared of trying to swindle thousands from hotels and a pizza parlour in Aberdeen.

Ahmed Bounoun and Salam Bonoua had been accused of attempting to fraudulently obtain £3,000 from Domino’s on Wellington Road in April last year.

It was also alleged they tried to take £8,000 from the Rox Hotel on the city’s Market Street and £6,000 at the House Spa on Great Western Road.

However, the charges were dropped in a plea deal agreed as the pair had been due to go on trial in Dundee.

They did admit conning hotels in Perth in a cunning chip and PIN refund scam.

Perth pretence

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Bounoun and Bonoua, from London, targeted the Station Hotel and New County Hotel in Perth.

On the same day in April 2019, the pair pretended to receptionists they wanted to book a room.

However, when they pretended to pay by card, the swindlers “tampered” with the transaction and actually refunded themselves thousands of pounds.

They made off with £17,000 through the fraudulent scheme.

Next month, the scammers, both from London, will be sentenced for defrauding the city centre businesses.

Pleas

Fiscal Depute Lora Apostolova told the court at the Station Hotel, a room was booked for £59.95 and the card terminal was handed over to complete the purchase.

The con artists subtly switched the transaction from a sale to a £13,000 refund.

They did the same at the nearby New County Hotel later the same day, “refunding” themselves £4,000.

It had been alleged they targeted the Aberdeen businesses in the same way, two days earlier.

Both men pled guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme to obtain a total of £17,000 from the hotels on April 10 2019.

They admitted they acted with another person while carrying out their scam.

On the same day as their hotel scam, the men had allegedly attempted to fraudulently obtain £1,500 from Walker the Jeweller on Union Street in Dundee.

Another charge alleged they tried to obtain £599 from Ramsdens on High Street, Dundee.

They had also allegedly used another man’s card to pay for a £138 room at the Queen’s Hotel in Perth.

The men were acquitted of all these charges.

Menu button manipulation

Dundee Sheriff Court heard 25-year-old Bonoua, of Harrow in North London, has no previous convictions.

Bonoun, 30, of Welsh Harp, also in North London, does have a criminal record and has been jailed before.

His solicitor John Boyle said: “A significant passage of time has passed.

“He has recently undertaken qualifications, there’s been a significant change in his circumstances since.

“My understanding of the way the fraud takes place is when they are booking the room, they are provided the (terminal).

“The card is put in. The terminal is then provided to them.

“After that stage, there’s a menu button on the screen which they press.

“They then change the transaction from a sale to a refund, and change the amount of that.”

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “It seems very strange to imagine.”

He continued the fraudsters’ bail and deferred sentencing to April 25 for reports.

 

