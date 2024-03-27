Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction

An Aberdeen supporter faces jail after he admitted abusing stewards during a match against Rangers.

David Mitchell, 43, hurled the comments at Ibrox Stadium on May 7 2023.

The Dons had travelled to face their Glasgow rivals which the hosts won 1-0.

Court papers state that Mitchell behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the match.

The charge says he shouted, swore and directed abusive remarks towards stewards working at the stadium.

This is Mitchell’s third football-related offence having received his first – a breach of the peace – in 2007 in Glasgow.

Mitchell, from Sheddocksley, was also fined £570 in 2020 after he went on a sectarian rant about face masks at a McDonald’s in Aberdeen.

Mitchell had spotted a couple with the man wearing a Rangers branded face mask and the woman wore a plain one.

He called the woman a “hun” and “orange” after the woman – who suffers from asthma – pulled the mask down slightly.

Mitchell had initially told her to wear the mask “properly.”

Mitchell also punched the man during the incident.

He pled guilty today at Glasgow Sheriff Court to his latest offence.

Haroun Malik, defending, told the court that his client has not attended football since the incident.

Sheriff delivers jail warning

Sheriff Mark McGuire said: “Your record shows that this is your third football-related conviction for disorder.

“That being so, custody will have to be at the forefront of the court’s mind.

“You have not taken a telling before and proceeded with your behaviour.

“This is not the first time that you have engaged in this type of conduct in this jurisdiction.

“Your behaviour is running the length and breadth of the country and the court will be looking at custody.”

Mitchell, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, is currently on bail with no legal conditions not to attend football matches.

However, he is banned from Ibrox Stadium regardless of the court’s eventual decision.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month where more information surrounding the circumstances of the offence will be heard.