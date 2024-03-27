Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction

David Mitchell - who previously admitted hurling sectarian abuse at a Rangers fan - targeted stewards at Ibrox during his latest offence.

By Connor Gordon
David Mitchell, from Aberdeen, at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Spindrift
An Aberdeen supporter faces jail after he admitted abusing stewards during a match against Rangers.

David Mitchell, 43, hurled the comments at Ibrox Stadium on May 7 2023.

The Dons had travelled to face their Glasgow rivals which the hosts won 1-0.

Court papers state that Mitchell behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the match.

The charge says he shouted, swore and directed abusive remarks towards stewards working at the stadium.

This is Mitchell’s third football-related offence having received his first – a breach of the peace – in 2007 in Glasgow.

Mitchell, from Sheddocksley, was also fined £570 in 2020 after he went on a sectarian rant about face masks at a McDonald’s in Aberdeen.

David Mitchell’s sectarian rant about facemasks landed him in court in 2020.

Mitchell had spotted a couple with the man wearing a Rangers branded face mask and the woman wore a plain one.

He called the woman a “hun” and “orange” after the woman – who suffers from asthma – pulled the mask down slightly.

Mitchell had initially told her to wear the mask “properly.”

Mitchell also punched the man during the incident.

He pled guilty today at Glasgow Sheriff Court to his latest offence.

Haroun Malik, defending, told the court that his client has not attended football since the incident.

Sheriff delivers jail warning

Sheriff Mark McGuire said: “Your record shows that this is your third football-related conviction for disorder.

“That being so, custody will have to be at the forefront of the court’s mind.

“You have not taken a telling before and proceeded with your behaviour.

“This is not the first time that you have engaged in this type of conduct in this jurisdiction.

“Your behaviour is running the length and breadth of the country and the court will be looking at custody.”

Mitchell, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, is currently on bail with no legal conditions not to attend football matches.

However, he is banned from Ibrox Stadium regardless of the court’s eventual decision.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month where more information surrounding the circumstances of the offence will be heard.

