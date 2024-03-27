Food fit for a king? The exotic breakfasts served at monarch’s former school

Youngsters at King Charles’ former school are being served up exotic “brain-boosting” meals for breakfast.

Gordonstoun School bosses hope the revamped menu will enhance concentration, memory and focus at the prestigious school based near Elgin.

It means that pupils are currently tucking into dishes such as Yunnan-style breakfast noodle soup and rice congee soup in the mornings.

The new menu is a stark contrast to His Majesty’s breakfast which was said to consist of Muesli, fruit, porridge, eggs, bacon, toast and marmalade.

Despite the drastic changes, the new menu has proved a smash hit with students, as school chefs are dishing up over 400 portions of the new dishes per week.

Other highlights of the menu include venison salami, couscous, cheeses such as brie and blue cheese, and French toast with cinnamon.

A spicy north-African dish, Shakshuka, also features as well as smoked salmon with poached eggs, homemade artisan bread and Hollandaise sauce.

School bosses say that the international dishes are packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants to help students through exam time and prepare them for sports events.

They also say the new dishes make international students feel more comfortable at meal times.

New breakfast a hit with Gordonstoun pupils

Catering manager for Gordonstoun, Jamie Campbell, said: “The relaunch of our breakfast menu features two Chinese Broth dishes offering something more familiar for our East Asia students.

“The traditional Scottish breakfast is still on the menu but the feedback we are getting from our students is that they want healthier choices in the morning.

International students have had input into the new menu. Image: Gordonstoun School.”The Chinese broth menu was a suggestion from one of our Hong Kong students and after a few attempts and some fine tuning by our chefs, we eventually got the thumbs up from them.

“Many of our European students prefer a lighter Continental breakfast and those from Germany prefer salad for breakfast.

Principal backs new menu

Lisa Kerr, Principal of Gordonstoun, added: “With such a diverse range of cultures and nationalities at Gordonstoun we are always innovating and trying new dishes on the menu to offer our students a taste of home.

“The school has always been at the forefront of nutrition, even when Prince Philip attended in the 1930s.”