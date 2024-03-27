Food fit for a king? The exotic breakfasts served at monarch’s former school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Food fit for a king? The exotic breakfasts served at monarch’s former school

A peek inside the morning meals at Gordonstoun and how they compare to those eaten by a young Prince Charles

By Graham Fleming
Gordonstoun school
Pupils at Gordonstoun School have been treated to a new exotic menu. Image: Gordonstoun School.

Youngsters at King Charles’ former school are being served up exotic “brain-boosting” meals for breakfast.

Gordonstoun School bosses hope the revamped menu will enhance concentration, memory and focus at the prestigious school based near Elgin.

It means that pupils are currently tucking into dishes such as Yunnan-style breakfast noodle soup and rice congee soup in the mornings.

Noodle soup is one of breakfast options at Gordonstoun. Image: Gordonstoun School.
The new dishes are hoped to help students through exams. Image: Gordonstoun school.

The new menu is a stark contrast to His Majesty’s breakfast which was said to consist of Muesli, fruit, porridge, eggs, bacon, toast and marmalade.

Despite the drastic changes, the new menu has proved a smash hit with students, as school chefs are dishing up over 400 portions of the new dishes per week.

Other highlights of the menu include venison salami, couscous, cheeses such as brie and blue cheese, and French toast with cinnamon.

A spicy north-African dish, Shakshuka, also features as well as smoked salmon with poached eggs, homemade artisan bread and Hollandaise sauce.

Chefs are pumping out over 400 of the new dishes per week. Image: Gordonstoun School.

School bosses say that the international dishes are packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants to help students through exam time and prepare them for sports events.

They also say the new dishes make international students feel more comfortable at meal times.

New breakfast a hit with Gordonstoun pupils

Catering manager for Gordonstoun, Jamie Campbell, said: “The relaunch of our breakfast menu features two Chinese Broth dishes offering something more familiar for our East Asia students.

“The traditional Scottish breakfast is still on the menu but the feedback we are getting from our students is that they want healthier choices in the morning.

International students have had input into the new menu. Image: Gordonstoun School.”The Chinese broth menu was a suggestion from one of our Hong Kong students and after a few attempts and some fine tuning by our chefs, we eventually got the thumbs up from them.

“Many of our European students prefer a lighter Continental breakfast and those from Germany prefer salad for breakfast.

Principal backs new menu

Lisa Kerr, Principal of Gordonstoun, added: “With such a diverse range of cultures and nationalities at Gordonstoun we are always innovating and trying new dishes on the menu to offer our students a taste of home.

Gordonstoun's first female principal Lisa Kerr.
Lisa Kerr has backed the new menu.

“The school has always been at the forefront of nutrition, even when Prince Philip attended in the 1930s.”

