Jail for serial drink-driver who’d ‘had a few beers’ before getting behind the wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for serial drink-driver who’d ‘had a few beers’ before getting behind the wheel

Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted to being more than double the drink-drive limit when he struck a kerb on the A96 and caused a crash.  

By David Love
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A former Inverness man has been jailed after he was caught drink-driving for the third time.

Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted to being more than double the drink-drive limit when he struck a kerb and caused an accident involving another car.

A sheriff described Rudman’s driving that night as “appalling” as he sped along the A96 towards Nairn with a passenger in his car.

Rudman, previously of Croy Road, Tornagrain but now of Carlisle, will be banned from the roads for four years upon his release from prison.

Rudman was driving at ‘excessive speed’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Rudman was driving on the A96 on the evening of October 7 last year.

“He had a passenger in the car and passed multiple cars at excessive speed,” she said.

“It was extremely wet conditions with heavy rain involved and he was involved in a collision.

“It was thought he had aqua-planed and hit another vehicle on the opposite carriageway.

“But another witness said he had taken the corner too fast and hit a kerb.”

Rudman later admitted to police that he’d “had a few beers” before getting behind the wheel.

When breathalysed Rudman gave a reading of 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

“The other motorist suffered minor injuries.” Mrs Gair added.

In the dock, Rudman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol.

A ‘dangerous course of driving’

Defence solicitor Laura-Jane McFarlane told the court that Rudman “knows the difficult position he is in as this is his third drink-driving conviction” and that her client was aware “how dangerous his driving was”.

“The injuries could have been more excessive,” she added.

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Rudman: “This was a dangerous course of driving with the background of two recent previous convictions for drink-driving.

“The A96 is a notorious road, and the standard of your driving was appalling.”

Sheriff Matheson jailed Rudman for seven months and banned him from driving for the next four years.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Weekend court roll – a serial child groomer and a garden gnome attacker
Daniel Smith leaving court.
Forklift joyrider leads police on 5mph chase around Aberdeen Harbour
Tain Sheriff Court.
Man who attacked woman with golf club 'went a bit doolally', court told
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Two in court after cannabis farm found in Banff's former M&Co shop
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Tormented Aberdeen shop manager walks free after chasing troublesome teen out of his shop…
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
'What an idiot': Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Elgin fishmonger who groomed and molested 13-year-old girl jailed
Anthony Rudman, 28, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Mum weeps as she watches footage of four-year-old son allegedly being assaulted at Aberdeenshire…