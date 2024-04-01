Bosses bow to staff after threat to quit over car park row at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bosses bow to staff after threat to quit over car park row at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

NHS Grampian chiefs are seeking permission to vary the rules surrounding the Lady Wood car park, to allow workers to park there.

By Ben Hendry
ARI staff could be given official permission to continue using the car park after a major row. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ARI staff could be given official permission to continue using the car park after a major row. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Exasperated health workers could soon be given official permission to use the £10 million car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) after a year-long battle.

NHS bosses are seeking consent to remove strict conditions placed on the 13-storey Lady Wood car park near the main entrance.

When it opened in 2018, it was intended for visitors and patients only.

It was paid for by Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood to relieve the “stress and anxiety” suffered by thousands of patients and visitors every day.

Just two years later, things changed when Covid struck.

During the pandemic, with visitors limited, staff were able to park on certain levels.

NHS staff have been allowed to use the Lady Helen multi-storey car park since the pandemic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This allowed much-needed workers to reach the hospital without having to risk infection on public transport.

It came after “authorisation” was given by the Wood Foundation.

The leeway was said to be on a “temporary basis” though. And staff have since been worried about being banned from using the car park.

Now, papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council acknowledge that this has become “one of the most contentious issues facing NHS Grampian”.

What is the ARI parking row about?

Last year, we revealed that workers were “threatening to quit” over the dispute. 

Some said they had to arrive at the Foresterhill health campus hours before their shifts started just to secure a space.

Others feared that reduced spaces would lead to a “significant” increase in stress on tired staff members working gruelling 12 hour shifts.

And staff being denied use of the 1,226-space Lady Wood facility could have exacerbated parking problems on the streets surrounding ARI.

This has become a bone of contention with neighbours.

NHS staff pleaded for permission to keep using the car park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A petition was launched by the Unison union, and NHS Grampian canvassed 2,000 employees in a survey on what to do.

Martin McKay, a steward at Unison’s Grampian health branch, said limited parking space on the site had caused significant problems for staff for many years.

Mr McKay said: “The majority of our workforce is female, walking alone to their car somewhere far away from the site unlit, less secure is a concern.”

Now, management are keen to open up spaces on the car park’s sixth floor and above to ARI staff.

What will be done to ensure staff stay on allotted levels?

A new “management plan” will be introduced to make sure personnel are abiding to the new rules on where they are allowed to park.

To start with, workers will be asked to register their vehicle with bosses.

Number plate recognition cameras will then be installed at the main entry and exit points of the car park, along with the sixth floor.

Each vehicle entering will be recorded.

The camera on the sixth storey will “monitor staff compliance”.

Do you agree with the proposed changes? Let us know in our comments section below

Car parking patrols to be carried out under clampdown

Papers explain: “Any staff vehicle which passes through main entry point but does not register on the higher level camera will be subject to an enquiry notice.”

This means they will be asked to “provide information in writing (or by email), validating their requirement for attending the Foresterhill Health Campus”.

Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood at the opening of the multi-storey car park back in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Along with the changes, health bosses are seeking to clamp down on any rogue drivers using the massive structure without good reason.

A database will be kept monitoring each vehicles’ length of stay and patterns of use.

Car parking “patrols” will be carried out too.

Since restrictions were waived during the pandemic, it is “likely” unauthorised vehicles not belonging to patients, visitors or staff have been using it.

The papers add: “This will be under constant monitoring and review to ensure that NHS patients and visitors are prioritised.”

ARI staff car park decision ‘not made lightly’

Meanwhile, electric signs will be installed to show availability on each level.

The application sent to the council explains the change is “not one that has been taken lightly”.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

NHS bosses state: “There is a need to ensure that there is sufficient parking for NHS patients, visitors and staff to ensure the smooth running of an acute site.

“NHS Grampian has the full support of the Wood Foundation to enable staff access to the upper levels.”

Chiefs have now asked Aberdeen City Council to alter conditions on the planning application for the multi-storey car park.

You can see the papers here.

David Knight: No easy solution to messy car-parking muddle at ARI

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Deer childcare campaigners are taking matters into their own hands.
'If people can't get childcare they'll move': New Deer parents take matters into their…
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
MasterChef: Turriff mum hopes to cook up a storm on first episode of BBC…
Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace managing partner Callum McDonald, left, with new partners Kimberley Smart and Gordon Wallace.
North-east law firm boosts top team as it gears up for 20th birthday
Aberdeen elm trees have been devastated by disease.
'There's very soon going to be none left': Disease wipes out elm trees across…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre
CCTV of Colombia robbery
Images show terrifying moment workers from Westhill oil firm were robbed at gunpoint in…
A clothes shop could become a new Peterhead restaurant.
Peterhead town centre restaurant plans as pub launches expansion bid
Port of Aberdeen’s CEO, Bob Sanguinetti, with charity senior executives and representatives. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
Revealed: The 13 charities to benefit from share of £100k Port of Aberdeen fund
Public Enemy perform at the 2014 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Why north and north-east savers shouldn’t let elections get in the way of long-term…
Soaking up the sunshine in Aberdeen this Easter Sunday! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun in the north-east

Conversation