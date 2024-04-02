Man caught with knife told police: ‘I need protection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man caught with knife told police: ‘I need protection’

William Williamson had a kitchen knife in his jacket when police searched him following a disturbance in Invergordon.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man caught carrying a kitchen knife on the streets of an Easter Ross town told police: “I need protection”.

William Williamson, 24, was searched following a disturbance on Queen Street, Invergordon, in the early hours of the morning.

He made the statement to police in response to caution and charge after they found a kitchen knife in his jacket.

Williamson was not present at Tain Sheriff Court when a plea of guilty to a single charge of having the kitchen knife in a public place was entered on his behalf by solicitor Rory Gowans.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that it was 3.45am on 27 May last year when police were called to Queen Street in Invergordon following reports of a disturbance.

Officers went to the street and found Williamson there.

Knifeman had ‘fallen out’ with friend

The fiscal depute told the court: “Officers made enquiries and determined the accused had fallen out with one of his friends.”

During the course of the police enquiries, an allegation was made that led officers to carry out a search of Williamson.

“On searching him, they found a kitchen knife in his jacket pocket,” Mr Treanor told Sheriff Neil Wilson.

As a result of this Williamson was subsequently arrested.

He was cautioned and charged with a weapons offence.

When asked if he had any response to the charge he told officers: “I need protection.”

Sheriff Wilson deferred the case for the production of pre-sentencing reports and ordained Williamson, of Church Street, Inverness, to appear at the next hearing later this month.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Jail for serial drink-driver who'd 'had a few beers' before getting behind the wheel
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a serial child groomer and a garden gnome attacker
Daniel Smith leaving court.
Forklift joyrider leads police on 5mph chase around Aberdeen Harbour
Tain Sheriff Court.
Man who attacked woman with golf club 'went a bit doolally', court told
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Two in court after cannabis farm found in Banff's former M&Co shop
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Tormented Aberdeen shop manager walks free after chasing troublesome teen out of his shop…
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
'What an idiot': Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen