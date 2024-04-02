Man caught with knife told police: ‘I need protection’

A man caught carrying a kitchen knife on the streets of an Easter Ross town told police: “I need protection”.

William Williamson, 24, was searched following a disturbance on Queen Street, Invergordon, in the early hours of the morning.

He made the statement to police in response to caution and charge after they found a kitchen knife in his jacket.

Williamson was not present at Tain Sheriff Court when a plea of guilty to a single charge of having the kitchen knife in a public place was entered on his behalf by solicitor Rory Gowans.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that it was 3.45am on 27 May last year when police were called to Queen Street in Invergordon following reports of a disturbance.

Officers went to the street and found Williamson there.

Knifeman had ‘fallen out’ with friend

The fiscal depute told the court: “Officers made enquiries and determined the accused had fallen out with one of his friends.”

During the course of the police enquiries, an allegation was made that led officers to carry out a search of Williamson.

“On searching him, they found a kitchen knife in his jacket pocket,” Mr Treanor told Sheriff Neil Wilson.

As a result of this Williamson was subsequently arrested.

He was cautioned and charged with a weapons offence.

When asked if he had any response to the charge he told officers: “I need protection.”

Sheriff Wilson deferred the case for the production of pre-sentencing reports and ordained Williamson, of Church Street, Inverness, to appear at the next hearing later this month.