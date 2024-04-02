REVIEW: Cirque: The Greatest Show, Eden Court Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Cirque: The Greatest Show, Eden Court Inverness

Joyful exuberance, daring feats and hilarity are the hallmarks of this sparkling show.

A scene from Cirque: The Greatest Show.
A scene from Cirque: The Greatest Show. Image: Entertainers.
By Susy Macaulay

Shrieks, screams, laughter and gasps of amazement—I can’t think of a better way to spend a couple of hours on a cold, rainy Easter Monday afternoon in Inverness.

Combine the above with dazzling lights, costumes and show-stopping songs and of course you have Cirque: The Greatest Show, in Inverness for two days on its countrywide tour.

Massive hit last year

Cirque was a massive hit when it came to Inverness last year, and happily this year it was the school holidays so the Empire Theatre was packed with multiple generations.

It’s a show which works on many levels, so I’m sure the gents were thrilled by the sight of skimpily clad ladies swinging off chandeliers, while for the ladies, a fine array of bare-chested young men strutted their stuff.

Aerialists from Cirque: The Greatest Show.
Aerialists from Cirque: The Greatest Show. Image: Entertainers.

And for everyone, it’s about the thrills and spills of dangerous stunts and exuberant, uplifting dance numbers.

However my 5 year old grandson had got the idea we were going to the circus and insisted on bringing his giant soft toy Mr Lion with us.

Mr Lion is at least as big as himself, so I was afraid we might get charged for another seat. But the Eden Court staff were extremely gracious, Mr Lion gained access and we somehow squeezed into our allotted seats.

Brilliant Christian Lee

Not embarrassing at all, although I had to squash Mr Lion’s head down quite often as he kept bobbing up in my line of vision as grandson squirmed about throughout.

The premise of the show, set out by the brilliant Christian Lee playing the mime who links the show the magic and hilarity, was one of those lost moments when I was otherwise engaged punching Mr Lion’s head.

Christian Lee holds a colourful umbrella during the performance at Eden Court, Inverness.
Christian Lee is the hilarious magician and mime in Cirque: The Greatest Show. Image: Entertainers.

However I gathered he had been living his life in monochrome before getting his first colour TV, and finding the world suddenly transformed into vibrant, exuberant full-on colour.

There followed breathtaking aerial and contortionist stunts, mainly performed by Jennifer Van Gool and Shonagh Leatherbarrow; a sizzling fire routine by Adam Boom; dazzling Cyr wheel and LED wand routine by Billy George.

Show-stopping songs galore

All this interspersed with plenty of show-stopping songs from the movies The Greatest Showman, LaLa Land, Rocketman and Moulin Rouge! not to mention a highly -skilled James Bond-style crossbow balloon-popping routine.

I laughed till I cried when Christian Lee, a former Britain’s Got Talent finalist pulled one unsuspecting man from the audience and made him learn unicycle with him.

Audience interaction

All in mime, including not letting the poor man leave the stage until he’d opened the invisible door to let himself out, the audience screaming ‘Door, door’ as the hapless victim became increasingly dazed and confused. What a good sport he was.

Lee pulled a second victim from the audience later on, and fell in love with her amid gales of laughter from the audience.

The feel-good show moves on to Blackpool now, but is in Perth and Glasgow in May if you missed it this time.

