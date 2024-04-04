Man caught with toy gun in Inverness admits firearms charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught with toy gun in Inverness admits firearms charge

Alan Craig told police his life had been threatened and he planned to carry knives, so they searched him and found the imitation gun instead.

By Jenni Gee
Alan Craig was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man caught with a toy gun on an Inverness street has admitted carrying an imitation firearm.

Alan Craig had contacted police himself concerned about threats to his life, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

But when he met officers on Baron Taylor’s Street to discuss the issue, he told them he was going to start carrying knives because he felt unsafe.

Hearing this, police conducted a search of him and recovered the fake gun from his jacket pocket.

Craig, 56, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit the single firearms charge as well as failing to appear at an earlier calling of the case.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court the incident took place on December 15 last year.

She said: “The accused contacted police asking to speak to them regarding a concern that he had at the time. He advised police that he wished to be seen on Baron Taylor’s Street.

‘His life was being threatened”

“He told police he had heard his life was being threatened by youths in the area. He advised officers that due to this, and feeling unsafe, he was going to be carrying knives on his person.”

As a result of that statement officers searched Craig and “found a black imitation handgun in his left jacket pocket.”

Craig was arrested, cautioned and charged with a firearms offence.

Solicitor Mark Dickson, for Craig, said his client was a “fairly well-known local character” who “doesn’t always keep good mental health”.

He said: “Mr Craig seems to have been feeling vulnerable and contacted police to discuss those vulnerabilities.

“The item that was recovered is essentially a child’s toy – it has green paint on the handle and barrel, but the sort of size a member of the public might confuse with a genuine item at a brief glance.”

He added: “In short, he just wants to apologise for everything that took place.”

Fake gun man’s ‘foolish act’

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told Craig: “This was an entirely foolish act on your behalf, to wander round drawing attention to yourself with something of that nature on you.

“You have no idea of what upset would have been caused to the good people of Inverness if they had seen something of that nature on you.”

He warned Craig: “You are getting close to the end of the line, where the courts will only have the option to send you to jail.”

Instead, Sheriff Bannerman ordered Craig to complete 15o hours of unpaid work in the community for the firearms offence and a further 40 hours for his failure to attend the earlier hearing of the case.

He also granted a forfeiture motion, meaning Craig must surrender the imitation weapon.

