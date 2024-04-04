Benefits fraudster made up blind children to pay off drug debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benefits fraudster made up blind children to pay off drug debt

Colin Taylor did have two real-life children, but conned the Department of Work and Pensions by making up additional ones - and even claiming they were disabled.

By Danny McKay
Universal Credit. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Universal Credit. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

A dad who invented fictitious blind children to bolster benefits payments did so to pay off a drug debt.

Colin Taylor did have two real-life children but conned the Department of Work and Pensions by making up additional ones – and even claiming they were disabled.

Between February 3 2018 and April 3 2019, while living in Inverness, the 34-year-old fraudulently obtained more than £4,000 by taking advantage of the system designed to help those in need.

Taylor, who started to make repayments through deduction from ongoing benefits claims, previously pled guilty to three charges under the Social Security Administration Act 1992 of knowingly making false representations in benefit claims.

‘Erode public confidence in our system of benefits’

Sentence had been deferred for reports at that hearing, and now he has returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had built up a drug debt and gave those he owed money to access to his benefits account online.

He said: “He gave them the details to log in and they then logged in and created the fictitious details.”

The court heard that Taylor does have two children, although neither are disabled and only one occasionally stays with him.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Taylor, now of Great Western Road, Aberdeen: “By your actions in fraudulently claiming benefit payments to which you were not entitled over a prolonged period to pay off a drug debt, you have depleted public funds in short supply for those in need.”

She warned the offence could also “erode public confidence in our system of benefits”.

The sheriff made clear that the offence “easily” met the threshold for a custodial sentence but also noted a “positive” social work report and steps taken to address his issues with drink and drugs.

As a direct alternative to custody, she imposed a compensation order for the outstanding amount Taylor still owed – £1,720.

She also imposed 200 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision.

