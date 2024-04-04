Owner pleads guilty after Staffy bites cops at Aberdeen Covid house party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner pleads guilty after Staffy bites cops at Aberdeen Covid house party

Kevin McDonald's dog, Bella, attacked and sunk her teeth into two officers responding to a reported gathering in Dyce at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

By Danny McKay
A man has admitted owning a dangerous Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog which bit two police officers who were breaking up an illegal Covid house party in Aberdeen.

Kevin McDonald owned the dog, Bella, when she attacked and sunk her teeth into two officers responding to a reported gathering at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

A number of police units had attended the address in Dyce to break-up the suspected party, but left the “chaotic scene” with puncture wounds from Bella’s bite.

McDonald, 42, has since sold Bella, but the dog now faces a tense wait while a report is prepared to help a sheriff decide whether or not she should be destroyed.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 11.30pm on April 3 2021.

Dogs were in ‘agitated state’

She said: “Police attended the locus over reports of a gathering within.”

A number of units, including dog handlers, arrived and were met by McDonald who opened the door.

On entering the address, officers noted two Staffordshire Bull Terriers in an “agitated state” running through the hallway.

One of the dogs, Bella, bit a male officer on his upper left hamstring.

McDonald was then taken outside and restrained, but Bella managed to bite another officer on his left calf.

That officer suffered two puncture wounds and a tear to his left calf muscle, while the first constable also sustained two puncture wounds.

The officers both had their wounds cleaned but did not require stitches.

Ms Stewart said the Crown was awaiting a report the dog warden in relation to whether or not the animal should be put down.

McDonald, of Sluie Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being the owner or in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in that it bit two officers to their injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said the witness statements in the case “portray a much more chaotic scene”.

She told the court her client had since sold the dog and had “no interest in the dog moving forward”.

Ms Ginniver added that a court-ordered social work report on McDonald was “relatively positive”.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence until next month for the report on the dog to be completed.

