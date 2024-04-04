Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony

Philip Brayne, 61, failed to get any medical treatment for Danny Boy's overgrown hooves, claiming he couldn't get close to the easily spooked animal.

By Joanne Warnock
Philip Brayne neglected his pony Danny Boy. Images: Facebook
Philip Brayne neglected his pony Danny Boy. Images: Facebook

A Huntly man has been fined £320 and banned from owning a horse for three years after he admitted mistreating a pony.

Philip Brayne, 61, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to pled guilty to neglecting his pony named Danny Boy by failing to get any medical treatment for the animal’s overgrown hooves.

The neglect – according to the charges – took place between August 2022 and August 2023 and Brayne also admitted not getting dental help for the pony’s facial swelling.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told the court that animal inspectors had tried to contact Brayne at his property in Forgue, Huntly, but he was not home.

She said: “On August 3rd, 2023, the SSPCA attended [Brayne’s address] in relation to horse neglect.

Animal cruelty inspector had ‘concerns about hoofs and swelling on the face’

“No one was in at the house. They went to the field where the horse was and found it had ample grass.

“However, the inspector had concerns about the hoofs and a swelling on the face.

“The vets were called and noted that the last involvement with the owner had been in 2016.

“On returning the next day to speak to the owner, again no one was present.

“The horse was removed, and work was carried out on the hooves. It was provided with pain relief.”

Eventually, Brayne was contacted by phone and confirmed he was “working away”, the court heard.

Representing himself, Brayne explained that the pony had “got spooked” when a power line had fallen near his field.

Philip Brayne, from Huntly.
Philip Brayne. Image: Facebook

He continued: “I couldn’t get near his feet. I know that his hooves were overgrown – my plan was to get to him in the field and get his head in a feed bag, but unfortunately, that didn’t work.

“The vets are saying it’s neglect.”

Brayne went on to say he had been travelling to the Borders for work and that his ex-partner, who lived nearby, was looking after Danny Boy while he was away.

‘I would not have let him suffer’

“I can’t argue – his feet were overgrown,” he admitted. “I would not have let him suffer, but at the end of the day it was my responsibility.”

Brayne told the court he had owned the horse for 25 years and he was a “part of the family” and he was “very friendly”.

“The power line went over and spooked him – he was never 100% after that,” Brayne added.

Philip Brayne's pony named Danny Boy.
Danny Boy. Image: Facebook

A self-employed joiner, Brayne told the court he had been forced to seek work further afield due to his personal situation and was hoping to retire in the next few years.

He urged Sheriff Andrew Millar not to ban him for owning another horse for five years, telling him: “I feel that is unfair. When I retire, I would like to get a Shetland pony for the grandkids, five years seems unfair.”

Brayne, of Bogs of Raich, Smithy Croft, Forgue near Huntly, assured Sheriff Wallace that, when retired, he would have more time on his hands to look after another pony.

Sheriff Wallace conceded and banned him from owning any horse for three years instead of five and fined him £320.

