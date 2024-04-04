Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony

A Huntly man has been fined £320 and banned from owning a horse for three years after he admitted mistreating a pony.

Philip Brayne, 61, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to pled guilty to neglecting his pony named Danny Boy by failing to get any medical treatment for the animal’s overgrown hooves.

The neglect – according to the charges – took place between August 2022 and August 2023 and Brayne also admitted not getting dental help for the pony’s facial swelling.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told the court that animal inspectors had tried to contact Brayne at his property in Forgue, Huntly, but he was not home.

She said: “On August 3rd, 2023, the SSPCA attended [Brayne’s address] in relation to horse neglect.

Animal cruelty inspector had ‘concerns about hoofs and swelling on the face’

“No one was in at the house. They went to the field where the horse was and found it had ample grass.

“However, the inspector had concerns about the hoofs and a swelling on the face.

“The vets were called and noted that the last involvement with the owner had been in 2016.

“On returning the next day to speak to the owner, again no one was present.

“The horse was removed, and work was carried out on the hooves. It was provided with pain relief.”

Eventually, Brayne was contacted by phone and confirmed he was “working away”, the court heard.

Representing himself, Brayne explained that the pony had “got spooked” when a power line had fallen near his field.

He continued: “I couldn’t get near his feet. I know that his hooves were overgrown – my plan was to get to him in the field and get his head in a feed bag, but unfortunately, that didn’t work.

“The vets are saying it’s neglect.”

Brayne went on to say he had been travelling to the Borders for work and that his ex-partner, who lived nearby, was looking after Danny Boy while he was away.

‘I would not have let him suffer’

“I can’t argue – his feet were overgrown,” he admitted. “I would not have let him suffer, but at the end of the day it was my responsibility.”

Brayne told the court he had owned the horse for 25 years and he was a “part of the family” and he was “very friendly”.

“The power line went over and spooked him – he was never 100% after that,” Brayne added.

A self-employed joiner, Brayne told the court he had been forced to seek work further afield due to his personal situation and was hoping to retire in the next few years.

He urged Sheriff Andrew Millar not to ban him for owning another horse for five years, telling him: “I feel that is unfair. When I retire, I would like to get a Shetland pony for the grandkids, five years seems unfair.”

Brayne, of Bogs of Raich, Smithy Croft, Forgue near Huntly, assured Sheriff Wallace that, when retired, he would have more time on his hands to look after another pony.

Sheriff Wallace conceded and banned him from owning any horse for three years instead of five and fined him £320.

