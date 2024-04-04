No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men

Kathleen Newlands "only just" avoided a one-year prison sentence after trying to extort more than £5,000 from her victims.

By Noel Donaldson
Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A Wick woman who had sex with two cheating men and threatened to tell their wives if they didn’t pay her money has been spared jail.

Kathleen Newlands put ‘Mr X’ in a state of fear and alarm by phoning him to threaten to tell his wife and family about their affair if he didn’t give her £5,000 of hush money.

The 34-year-old also attempted to extort £500 of cash from a ‘Mr Y’ when she called him to threaten to reveal photos of their tryst to the man’s wife and family.

Newlands also demanded to strike a deal with ‘Mr Y’ for him to make further payments to prevent her from posting suggestive comments about their affair on Facebook.

The two offences occurred between October 1 2020 and December 13 2021, Wick Sheriff Court was told.

Blackmailing mum Kathleen Newlands ‘very ashamed and embarrassed’ Wick Sheriff Court told

Defence solicitor Sylvia Maclennan said her client was “very ashamed and embarrassed” by her actions and that she was receiving help from support agencies.

Miss Maclennan appealed to Sheriff  Wilson not to impose a custodial sentence but instead give the offender a chance to get back on “a straight road”.

Newlands, previously of Glamis Road in Wick but soon to be moving to Thurso, was instead ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision.

After reading a background report on the accused, Sheriff Wilson told Newlands: “This is not a situation you find yourself in and not an unfortunate series of events.

“It is a course of conduct you chose to embark on to get money from your victims.

“I would be perfectly entitled  to send you to prison today for a year for what is a very serious matter indeed but I am going to give you a chance.”

The sheriff told Newlands he had “only just” been persuaded not to jail her, warning she’d be locked up if she doesn’t fully comply with the court order.

