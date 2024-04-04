Everything you need to know as more than 800 runners sign up for P&J Run Fest 2024

There is just over a week left until the starting gun fires on The P&J Run Fest 2024, and already an amazing 800 runners have signed up.

But there’s still time to get your application in for Aberdeen’s newest and most exciting race, which takes place at P&J Live on April 14. Click here to sign up for The P&J Run Fest now.

Choose from a 10K, 5K and 1K junior race and get in gear for a whole day of fun. As well as the running, there will be hosts of other entertainment to keep the whole family busy, including a Runner’s Village, open from 9am.

Plus, it’s all for charity. As part of the P&J’s 275th anniversary celebrations, the race will raise money for local causes including Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

Donations can be made when applying for one of the three races and on the day of the event with cash collections in buckets plus QR codes for cashless donations.

Anyone who has raised money ahead of the race can donate their funds online here.

Don’t forget to pick up an exclusive P&J Run Fest T-Shirt when buying tickets so you can look your effortless best out on the course.

All money raised will go to The P&J 275 Community Fund.

When and where is The P&J Run Fest?

The P&J Run Fest 2024 will take place on Sunday April 14 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

What does the route look like?

You can watch this video run-through here:

What races can I sign up for at The P&J Run Fest?

Participants of all fitness levels can sign up to run either a 10K or 5k route in Aberdeen however age restrictions do apply. Both routes will start and finish on P&J Live’s concourse.

Families – including parents with babies in prams and buggies ­­­­– and enthusiastic young runners under the age of 12 will be able to participate in a 1K junior fun run.

What time do the races start?

5K – Start 11am (arrival time no later than 10.30am – however, if you require to collect your registration pack please arrive by 10am)

10K – Start 11am (arrival time no later than 10.30am – however, if you require to collect your registration pack please arrive by 10am)

Junior run – Start 10am (arrival time no later than 9.30am)

Sport Aberdeen will coordinate warm up sessions for the junior run at 9:45am, 15 minutes before it starts. There will also be a warm-up session for the 5K and 10K at 10:45am, 15-minutes before they start.

What are the routes for the races?

The 1K Family Fun Run Route is contained to the P&J Live and Hotel complex footprint. It starts and finishes on the P&J Live Piazza and takes runners around the footprint of P&J Live piazza, and in front the back of the Aloft Hotel and the side of Hilton TECA.

What is in the registration packs?

Anyone registering now will not receive their registration packs in the post as we are too close to race day. You will pick your pack up on the day from the registration counter in the Runner’s Village, which opens at 9am.

What’s inside the goodie bags handed out after the race?

Runners will get a goodie bag when they cross the finish line. Inside is a selection of products such as bananas from Strachan, nutrition samples from Sport Aberdeen and crisps and popcorn from Taylors Crisps. Don’t forget to grab yours!

Will there be toilets?

Toilets can be accessed within the P&J Live building, all clearly signposted. There are no toilet facilities on the race route.

What’s happening in the Runner’s Village?

Friends of Anchor is running mini-massages at their stand along with storytelling props for the kids.

Sport Aberdeen nutritionist Lotty Smythe is on hand for tips and advice on how to get the most out of your running and The Mill Cafe will be open for food and drink.

The Sport Aberdeen team is also running a climbing wall.

Face painters are in attendance, while Spear Physiotherapy will conduct short physio massages for before and after the race.

Stands for all of the 275 Community Fund charities will be there as well as Jog Scotland, which helps organise running groups across the country.

Are there any minimum age restrictions I need to know about before I sign myself or my children up?

To sign up for the 5K race you must be 12 years old or older on the day of the race.

To sign up for the 10K race you must be 16 years old or older on the day of the race.

The junior fun run is for children aged 12 and under.

How can I sign up?

You can sign up for The P&J Run Fest here today.

Can I run with my child in the 5k/10k race as he/she is very young?

The minimum age for 5K is 12 years or older on the day of the race.

The minimum age for 10K is 16 years or older on the day of the race.

Can I run with my child in the 1k junior fun run and do adults need a ticket?

Yes, parents can choose to run alongside their child in the 1K junior fun run if the parent feels they need to or would like to.

If a parent is running alongside their child they only need to pay for entry for their child.

So long as a child has been registered for the 1k run, a parent can run alongside them for free.

I don’t want to enter online; can I pay for my entry over the phone or by cheque?

Unfortunately, we cannot accept entries over the phone. However, you can enter on the day via the registration desk with a debit/credit card.

When will I receive my race number and pack?

You should receive your race pack approximately 1-2 weeks prior to the race date. The pack will contain your race number which has your timing chip attached, an instruction sheet and four safety pins.

Any registrations after 25/03/24 will have to pick up their packs on the day.

When will registration take place?

You are not required to register on the day for the 5/10K, you will have everything you need in your race pack.

What’s the course like?

The course is a mix of terrains including tarmac and cinder paths.

The course is both undulating and winding.

How can I travel to The P&J Run Fest?

The P&J Run Fest will take place at P&J Live. More information on how to get there is here.

Where can I park?

There are 2,200 parking spaces at P&J Live and parking is free on the day of The P&J Run Fest.

How do I get to the start of the 5k/10k?

Both start and finishing lines will be located on the main piazza in front of P&J Live.

When do entries open and close?

You can register to take part in The P&J Run Fest today. Online registration closes on Friday April 12 11.59pm. If you cannot register online then you can register at the event on the day.

Can I fundraise?

YES – we would love you to support The P&J 275 Community Fund which raises funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, SurfABLE Scotland and Save Bon Accord Baths.

But of course if you have a charity close to your heart you can choose to fundraise for them.

What’s included in the entry fee?

A P&J Run Fest 2024 medal

Access to FREE water bottles

Electronic timing online or via SMS

Free parking

Access to the event village – more information on this will be released prior to the event

Race times will appear in a P&J special pull-out supplement.

Can I make changes to my entry?

Yes, changes can be made via the sign up page.

Can I enter on race weekend?

Yes, there will be a registration desk on the day – please allow plenty time for this if you plan to do so.

How do I know if my online entry worked?

You will have been sent a confirmation e-mail. Please check your spam folder if this does not appear in your inbox within a few hours.

Is it possible to transfer my place to another race?

No, transfers are not possible.

Can spectators watch The P&J Run Fest?

Yes. There will be a sectioned area for spectators.

Are there showers or changing facilities?

No, there are no shower facilities but toilets are accessible within P&J Live if you wish to change.

Can I run with a buggy or pram in the 5k/10k run?

No, this is not safe for other runners but you can take part in the 1K junior fun run with your pram/buggy.

Can I be supported by bike along the route?

No, this is not safe for other runners.

Are there drink stations on the route?

Yes and there will be FREE water for all runners.

Can I take my dog?

Spectators can take their dog but they must be always on a lead. Runners are not allowed to have a dog with them during the 5K/10K or junior run.

Can I run wearing headphones?

No. Please note that wearing headphones is NOT permitted in any of the races under Scottish and UK Athletics rules.

We DO allow the use of headphones that use bone conductor technology, which allow the wearer to be aware of their surroundings. However, this is at your own risk and if an incident occurs because of, or made worse by, you wearing headphones you may be held liable.

Can I run in fancy dress?

Yes, as long as your fancy dress does not impede the process of or cause danger to other runners. The organisers decision is final on this and if you are in any doubt, you should consult the organisers in advance.

Race numbers must be visible at all times.

The Participant irrevocably consents to:

Photography/Filming

Their appearance in the Event being photographed, filmed, recorded, incorporated, and exploited in whole or in part in any publication, television program, film, video, or broadcast of whatever nature by all means, and in all media and formats now or invented after the date of these Conditions; and the use and reproduction of the Participant’s name, likeness, appearance and photographs, films and recordings by all means and in all media for the purpose of advertising, publicity and otherwise in relation to the exploitation of the Event (and future events) and/or the promotion of the Event (and future events) and the commercial rights relating to the Event (and future events) provided that such use does not imply direct endorsement by the Participant of any official sponsor or supplier of the Event.

Publishing Results

The Participant consents that the Event Organiser and/or any affiliated results provider may publish their personal information as part of the Event results and may also pass such information to the governing body or any affiliated organisation for the purpose of insurance, licensing or for publishing results either for the Event alone or combined with/compared to other events. Results may include name, gender, club affiliation, time, and age category.

Full T&Cs can be found on the registration page: https://events.kronosports.uk/agreement/kronosports-terms

If you have any more questions about the event please contact: pjrunfest@pressandjournal.co.uk