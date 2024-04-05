Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit

Even Allan Thomson's own solicitor admitted: “The reading taken is one of the highest I have seen.”

By Joanne Warnock
Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court

A Lossiemouth man has been banned from driving for three years after being caught almost seven times over the limit.

Allan Thomson, 54, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court after admitting one charge of drink-driving and a further charge of failing to provide a breath sample.

The court heard Thomson, of Smithfield Place, Lossiemouth, had been reported to the police by concerned members of the public after he had been seen driving his white Vauxhall Astra.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court Thomson was then visited by officers the same day at around 5pm on June 11 last year and they noticed he was slurring his words.

‘Unsteady on his feet’

She added: “He appeared to be under the influence, his speech was slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet.

“He said he couldn’t remember having driven that day and freely stated he was an alcoholic. He said he had been drinking whisky one hour previously.”

Thomson was taken to Elgin Police station where he was tested at around 7pm, giving a reading of 138 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres in his breath – the limit being 22 micrograms.

Thomson also admitted failing to perform a breath test on August 8 last year after another concerned member of the public who feared he was driving while intoxicated.

“He was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol,” Ms Silver said. “They did not know each other. This took place at the Co-op car park.”

‘The reading taken is one of the highest I have seen’

Thomson’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish said his client had received a “wake-up call” after spending some time in a cell, adding: “It has saved his life. It was the wake-up call he needed.

“He has abstained since.”

Mr Dalgleish went on to say Thomson was “remorseful” and “deeply embarrassed” and “ashamed”.

“The reading taken is one of the highest I have seen,” Mr Dalgleish said.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov agreed and made mention that it was taken two and a half hours after he was reported to the police.

Sheriff Pasportnikov said because there had been no previous convictions or any since she would impose a community disposal and ordered Thomson to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

She also placed him under a one-year supervision order to attend Arrows drugs and alcohol service and banned him from driving for 3 years, with the option of carrying out the Drunk Driving Rehabilitation Scheme to reduce that to 27 months if completed.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The High Court in Glasgow
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home
Jason Findlay admitted appearing at his neighbour's door with a knife and kicking a police officer. Image: Facebook.
Man who was downing a 'bottle of vodka a day' avoids jail after turned…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Darwyn Perry assaulted a man he met on Grindr in his own home Picture shows; Darwyn Perry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/04/2024
'Please help!!!': Autistic man texts to mum after prolonged assault by violent Grindr date
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy Picture shows; Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
Owner pleads guilty after Staffy bites cops at Aberdeen Covid house party
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Aberdeen restaurant boss has been convicted for the murder of a policewoman who was shot dead during an armed robbery. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, fled the UK after the death of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, but was eventually put on trial two decades later after being extradited from Pakistan. He planned the raid that killed the constable and severely wounded her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn, a jury at Leeds Crown Court was told. The two officers were gunned down as they responded to the heist at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in November 2005 Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan murdered Pc Sharon Beshenivsky as part of an armed robbery. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss guilty of policewoman's murder
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Dons fan who showed toilet sex tape avoids being placed on sex offenders register
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Wick woman who used sex to extort money from one man and attempted to extort cash from another man has narrowly avoided a jail sentence. Kathleen Newlands, 34, was instead ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and will be under supervision Picture shows; Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kathleen Newlands) / DC Thomson (Wick Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men
Universal Credit. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Benefits fraudster made up blind children to pay off drug debt
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man caught with toy gun in Inverness admits firearms charge