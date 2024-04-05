Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit

A Lossiemouth man has been banned from driving for three years after being caught almost seven times over the limit.

Allan Thomson, 54, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court after admitting one charge of drink-driving and a further charge of failing to provide a breath sample.

The court heard Thomson, of Smithfield Place, Lossiemouth, had been reported to the police by concerned members of the public after he had been seen driving his white Vauxhall Astra.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court Thomson was then visited by officers the same day at around 5pm on June 11 last year and they noticed he was slurring his words.

‘Unsteady on his feet’

She added: “He appeared to be under the influence, his speech was slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet.

“He said he couldn’t remember having driven that day and freely stated he was an alcoholic. He said he had been drinking whisky one hour previously.”

Thomson was taken to Elgin Police station where he was tested at around 7pm, giving a reading of 138 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres in his breath – the limit being 22 micrograms.

Thomson also admitted failing to perform a breath test on August 8 last year after another concerned member of the public who feared he was driving while intoxicated.

“He was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol,” Ms Silver said. “They did not know each other. This took place at the Co-op car park.”

‘The reading taken is one of the highest I have seen’

Thomson’s defence agent Grant Dalgleish said his client had received a “wake-up call” after spending some time in a cell, adding: “It has saved his life. It was the wake-up call he needed.

“He has abstained since.”

Mr Dalgleish went on to say Thomson was “remorseful” and “deeply embarrassed” and “ashamed”.

“The reading taken is one of the highest I have seen,” Mr Dalgleish said.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov agreed and made mention that it was taken two and a half hours after he was reported to the police.

Sheriff Pasportnikov said because there had been no previous convictions or any since she would impose a community disposal and ordered Thomson to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

She also placed him under a one-year supervision order to attend Arrows drugs and alcohol service and banned him from driving for 3 years, with the option of carrying out the Drunk Driving Rehabilitation Scheme to reduce that to 27 months if completed.