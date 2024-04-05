Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home

Three suspects are to stand trial accused of attempting to murder a man by setting fire to a Macduff property while he was inside.

It’s alleged Michael Whitbread, 25, Stuart Gerrard, 19, and Calvin Gallon, 24, torched a property where Logan Livingstone was residing.

The alleged offence is stated to have taken place on April 27 2023.

Court papers state that they wilfully set fire to the front and rear doors of the property whereby a fire took effect.

It is stated that the fire endangered the life of Mr Livingstone and that it was an attempted murder of him.

Trios plead not guilty

The charge says that Gerrard had previous ill will and malice towards Mr Livingstone.

An alternative charge provides the same allegations without the attempted murder element included.

Gallon faces a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same place and date.

It is claimed that he swore and uttered threats towards Mr Livingstone.

He is also accused of assaulting Mr Livingstone by punching him on the head.

The trio pled not guilty yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial was set for October at the High Court in Edinburgh by Judge Lord Arthurson.