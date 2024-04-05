Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home

It's alleged Michael Whitbread, 25, Stuart Gerrard, 19, and Calvin Gallon, 24, set fire to the front and rear doors where Logan Livingstone was residing.

By Connor Gordon
The High Court in Glasgow
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.

Three suspects are to stand trial accused of attempting to murder a man by setting fire to a Macduff property while he was inside.

It’s alleged Michael Whitbread, 25, Stuart Gerrard, 19, and Calvin Gallon, 24, torched a property where Logan Livingstone was residing.

The alleged offence is stated to have taken place on April 27 2023.

Court papers state that they wilfully set fire to the front and rear doors of the property whereby a fire took effect.

It is stated that the fire endangered the life of Mr Livingstone and that it was an attempted murder of him.

Trios plead not guilty

The charge says that Gerrard had previous ill will and malice towards Mr Livingstone.

An alternative charge provides the same allegations without the attempted murder element included.

Gallon faces a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same place and date.

It is claimed that he swore and uttered threats towards Mr Livingstone.

He is also accused of assaulting Mr Livingstone by punching him on the head.

The trio pled not guilty yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial was set for October at the High Court in Edinburgh by Judge Lord Arthurson.

