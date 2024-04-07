Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life – five years after similar Peterhead attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life – five years after similar Peterhead attack

Owner Kevin Ross could be banned from keeping dogs and his pet Damon could be destroyed at a sentencing hearing next month.

By Ross Gardiner
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A dangerous dog faces destruction after permanently disfiguring a police officer in Arbroath – five years after a similar attack in Peterhead.

The dog, Damon, is the same pet which bit and injured a Pc in Peterhead in 2017.

A jury at Forfar Sheriff Court took a little over 30 minutes to unanimously convict Kevin Ross of breaching dangerous dog legislation while subject to a Dog Control Notice.

The jury determined Ross’ black, male German Shepherd was dangerously out of control outside his home in John Street, Arbroath, on July 12 2022.

Ross was given a Dog Control Notice in May 2019 by Aberdeenshire Council but his dog was not under supervision or control when it bit Pc Daniel Wojtaczka on the left forearm, leaving him injured and scarred for life.

Damon the alsatian
Damon. Image: Facebook.

In June 2017, Damon acted aggressively towards officers at Drummers Corner in Peterhead, then three months later it bit and injured Pc Matthew McKay at the town’s Love Lane.

The dog’s fate, and whether Ross will be furnished with a disqualification order, will be determined when the 45-year-old is sentenced next month.

Scarred for life

Jurors in Forfar were shown CCTV taken when police, including Pc Wojtaczka, attended at the property in relation to a reported disturbance.

Damon bit the officer on the arm, leaving two puncture wounds, measuring 4mm across by 3mm deep and 7mm across by 2mm deep.

After being treated at the Arbroath Minor Injuries Unit that evening, he attended Ninewells’ emergency department two days later suffering increased pain and swelling.

His arm was operated on and medical staff explained his wounds would heal but leave scars.

The officer was later placed on modified duties and now reports being anxious around dogs.

Accused a ‘dog lover’

Ross’ solicitor Gary Foulis explained his client had been inside cooking supper while Damon and his other dog, Hades, had been let out for the toilet.

He explained Ross had had Damon since he was a puppy and his client had taken extra safety measures by putting a poster on his door alerting others to the dog’s presence.

Kevin Ross
Kevin Ross. Image: Facebook.

He said: “This man sitting in the dock is a dog lover and a responsible dog owner.

“This is a rather unusual case.

“We had a five-year period where there were no incidents involving the dog.

“That does not point to irresponsible ownership.

“It was an unfortunate chain of causal events – it’s not down to irresponsible dog ownership.”

Destruction request

Addressing the jury, fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “I would suggest there is no reasonable doubt in this case.

“There was a reasonable apprehension here.

“He is not a responsible dog owner, he didn’t comply with the dog notice, he did not keep his dog under supervision and he did not keep his dog under control.”

Ms Sinclair asked the court to consider destroying Damon and banning Ross from keeping dogs.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing for reports until May 16 and continued consideration of the destruction and dog ban requests.

Prior dog trouble

Mr Foulis explained Ross was admonished for his previous dangerous dog conviction.

On June 20 in 2017, Damon behaved in an aggressive manner towards three male PCs at Drummers Corner, Peterhead.

And on September 29 that year, the dog lunged and bit PC McKay on the elbow in the town’s Love Lane, leaving the officer injured and bleeding.

Damon – wearing a body harness but no lead – thereafter continued bark and act in an aggressive manner.

The constable was part of a team looking for a missing person.

A minute later, Ross appeared from a block of flats and put the dog – which was still growling and barking – on a lead.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court, Ross admitted being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

More from Crime & Courts

Lee Blackburn at Inverness Sheriff Court
Convicted serial stalker tried to kick his way into partner's home
The new prison will now cost £209 million
New Inverness prison will be six years late and four times the original cost
Alliohe Booalew pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison…
The High Court in Glasgow
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home
Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Jason Findlay admitted appearing at his neighbour's door with a knife and kicking a police officer. Image: Facebook.
Man who was downing a 'bottle of vodka a day' avoids jail after turned…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Darwyn Perry assaulted a man he met on Grindr in his own home Picture shows; Darwyn Perry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/04/2024
'Please help!!!': Autistic man texts to mum after prolonged assault by violent Grindr date
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy Picture shows; Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
Owner pleads guilty after Staffy bites cops at Aberdeen Covid house party
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Aberdeen restaurant boss has been convicted for the murder of a policewoman who was shot dead during an armed robbery. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, fled the UK after the death of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, but was eventually put on trial two decades later after being extradited from Pakistan. He planned the raid that killed the constable and severely wounded her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn, a jury at Leeds Crown Court was told. The two officers were gunned down as they responded to the heist at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in November 2005 Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan murdered Pc Sharon Beshenivsky as part of an armed robbery. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss guilty of policewoman's murder