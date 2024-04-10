Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tomás Pizarro-Escuti: Use Belmont Cinema approach to save Aberdeen’s forgotten museum

Marischal Museum and Mitchell Hall belong not just to the University of Aberdeen but to the people of this city and country.

Marischal College in aberdeen
Marischal College houses a museum that many locals may not even know about. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
By Tomás Pizarro-Escuti

Aberdeen’s Marischal Museum and Mitchell Hall stand silent. Their doors have been firmly shut to the public since 2008.

Within the dusty corridors, spider webs are woven around historical treasures: ancient Egyptian and Graeco-Roman antiquities, Scottish prehistoric artefacts, and a wide range of relics from cultures around the world.

The museum boasted over 4,000 Egyptian objects alone, including a real mummy and an ancient sarcophagus. Its numismatic collection ranked among the largest in Scotland.

The museum was officially opened in 1907. However, some sources trace its origins back to 1786. It is located, as its name indicates, in Marischal College, the iconic building that functions as Aberdeen City Council headquarters. As the second largest granite building in the world, it stands as a dramatic landmark in our city.

Unfortunately, as grand as it might appear, the interior of the building is not really accessible for tourists and curious visitors, at least not since the closure of the museum and Mitchell Hall. In my opinion, this is nothing less than a cultural tragedy.

For generations, Aberdonians, tourists, students, academics and children enjoyed the cultural heritage preserved in Marischal Museum. Sixteen years have passed since its closure, and it is time to bring the space back to life, for the good of Aberdeen and the north-east.

The museum was closed due to upkeeping constraints and infrastructural challenges. After years of neglect, the place is deteriorating.

Not really ‘open to all’ after 16 years of closure

In 2023, the University of Aberdeen’s head of museums and special collections, Neil Curtis, said: “The building is not now suitable as the venue for a modern museum, with no level access, and requiring major improvements to make it appropriate as a public venue. The displays, created in the early 1990s would also require replacement… There are no plans to reopen the museum”.

Nevertheless, some people associated with museums and special collections have criticised the university’s senior management for concentrating too much on STEM subjects and business-related ventures. They say this leaves little appetite for investment in the arts and humanities, which has led to the neglect of the museum.

Neil Curtis, the University of Aberdeen’s head of museums and special collections pictured with a historic bell, once stolen by four students of the uni. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It is, however, undeniable that, given the £15 million deficit the University of Aberdeen is currently facing, it simply cannot and will not invest in the museum. This situation inevitably poses a problem for two main reasons: the museum and Mitchell Hall will continue to deteriorate over time, and the existence of these places will fade from collective memory.

A university that is meant to be “open to all” cannot let a generation down by denying access to the priceless historical and cultural heritage contained within those walls. If something is not done, the museum and hall will only be enjoyed by spiders and moths.

Use the successful ‘Belmont model’

The obstacles appear daunting. The costs of ensuring accessibility and bringing the museum up to modern standards will undoubtedly be great – millions of pounds. Yet, where there is a will, there is a way.

I believe Marischal Museum and Mitchell Hall’s only hope lies in the mobilisation of the public. Many people share concerns about the future of these spaces.

Not long ago, Dr Jonathan Ainslie, a lecturer in private law at Aberdeen, suggested on social media that a fundraising group based on the successful Save the Belmont Cinema campaign could be established to revive the museum. That campaign evolved into Belmont Community Cinema Ltd – a duly constituted charity now raising funds to refurbish and reopen the Belmont after its unfortunate closure.

It is important to be realistic; a full restoration will be costly and take time. However, there is no reason why a smaller-scale, strategically focused revival could not happen. Even a partial reopening would be a good place to start. As the old Chinese proverb says: “the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step”.

Marischal Museum and Mitchell Hall belong to the people

Since the University of Aberdeen has been unable to restore the museum over the past 16 years and will continue to neglect it, efforts need to be driven by the wider community in order to move forward, preferably led by an independent organisation. The precise legal structure would, of course, need to be considered, perhaps via the creation of a charitable trust.

It is time to acknowledge that Marischal Museum and Mitchell Hall belong not just to the university but to the people of Aberdeen and Scotland.

Our heritage cannot be allowed to rot into obscurity; it is time to let the light in

These public spaces should be a source of civic pride, a place for the diffusion of knowledge, and a magnet for tourism.

Our heritage cannot be allowed to rot into obscurity; it is time to let the light in. There is a dire need for collaboration.

This is why I’m calling upon the University of Aberdeen, AUSA, the students, staff, alumni, and the wider Aberdeen community to unite behind reviving the Marischal Museum and Mitchell Hall.

Tomás Pizarro-Escuti is a law student and a member of the University of Aberdeen Academic Senate

Conversation