Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man’s legs in Transit van

A teen motorist has been warned prison is not off the table as he admitted driving over a man’s legs twice in a Transit van.

Robert McLaren took off at speed, dragging his passenger, who was still holding on to the door handle, along the road for 50 metres.

McLaren ignored George Williamson’s screams to stop as the van ran over his right leg, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 19-year-old then turned the vehicle around and ran over both of Mr Williamson’s ankles.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Mr Williamson had been speaking to McLaren about the possibility of some work and placed his wallet and phone on the centre seat.

Drove van over legs near the ankles

Mrs Gair said: “He was in the van for a few moments before getting back out to talk to his brother at which point the accused drove forward at speed.

“George Williamson held on to the open door to regain his possessions, which he did. He was then dragged along for about 50m with his feet on the ground and arms outstretched, shouting at the accused to stop.

“He then fell to the ground due to releasing his hold on the door and at this point he felt the van go over his right leg.

“The van drove away and George Williamson lay on his back on the road screaming in pain, asking for help.

“He then looked up and saw the accused within the van turn and come back towards him at speed, driving over his legs near the ankles.”

McLaren admitted driving dangerously in Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, on April 20 2023 and causing serious injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment to Mr Williamson.

‘All options remain open to the court’

Mrs Gair added that he suffered pelvic, back and shoulder injuries and required surgery to a fractured ankle. Metal pins also had to be inserted.

The court heard McLaren of Mackenzie Court, Evanton, was traced to Swordale Road, Evanton, and admitted to police he had been driving the van.

Sheriff David Harvie deferred sentence until May 7 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

But he warned McLaren that, despite his young age, “you are in a serious position, given the nature of the offence and all options remain open to the court”.

He also imposed an interim disqualification on McLaren.