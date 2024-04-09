Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man’s legs in Transit van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man’s legs in Transit van

Robert McLaren ignored cries to stop as he ran over George Williamson's leg before turning the vehicle and doing the same to both his ankles.

By David Love
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
A teen motorist has been warned prison is not off the table as he admitted driving over a man’s legs twice in a Transit van.

Robert McLaren took off at speed, dragging his passenger, who was still holding on to the door handle, along the road for 50 metres.

McLaren ignored George Williamson’s screams to stop as the van ran over his right leg, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 19-year-old then turned the vehicle around and ran over both of Mr Williamson’s ankles.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Mr Williamson had been speaking to McLaren about the possibility of some work and placed his wallet and phone on the centre seat.

Drove van over legs near the ankles

Mrs Gair said: “He was in the van for a few moments before getting back out to talk to his brother at which point the accused drove forward at speed.

“George Williamson held on to the open door to regain his possessions, which he did. He was then dragged along for about 50m with his feet on the ground and arms outstretched, shouting at the accused to stop.

“He then fell to the ground due to releasing his hold on the door and at this point he felt the van go over his right leg.

“The van drove away and George Williamson lay on his back on the road screaming in pain, asking for help.

“He then looked up and saw the accused within the van turn and come back towards him at speed, driving over his legs near the ankles.”

McLaren admitted driving dangerously in Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, on April 20 2023 and causing serious injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment to Mr Williamson.

‘All options remain open to the court’

Mrs Gair added that he suffered pelvic, back and shoulder injuries and required surgery to a fractured ankle. Metal pins also had to be inserted.

The court heard McLaren of Mackenzie Court, Evanton, was traced to Swordale Road, Evanton, and admitted to police he had been driving the van.

Sheriff David Harvie deferred sentence until May 7 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

But he warned McLaren that, despite his young age, “you are in a serious position, given the nature of the offence and all options remain open to the court”.

He also imposed an interim disqualification on McLaren.

