Highland teen tried to make a run for it after being sentenced to detention

Grant McPhee, 19, hurled his bag out the dock and made a short-lived attempt to escape.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
Grant McPhee was tackled by security staff when he tried to flee the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A Highland teenager who tried to flee a court after receiving a 15-month-long custodial sentence has been given the chance of escaping a further sentence behind bars.

Grant McPhee, from Fort William, appeared by video link from Polmont Young Offender’s Institution for sentencing by Sheriff Sara Matheson.

He had previously admitted threatening behaviour by throwing his bag out of the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court after Sheriff Robert Frazer had sent him to detention.

But the quick actions of Geoamey prisoner escort staff and a court police officer prevented the 19-year-old from fleeing and he was restrained.

The incident happened in court three on August 28 2023 and fiscal depute Alison Young told how the bag missed one of her colleagues.

‘He was restrained to the ground by Geoamey staff’ after Inverness Sheriff Court escape attempt

She told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “It landed near the fiscal depute. He then attempted to climb out of the dock.

“He was restrained to the ground by Geoamey staff assisted by the court‘s police officer, but continued to struggle and make abusive comments.”

When he appeared again to be dealt with, Sheriff Matheson heard that was currently on two community payback orders with one almost completed.

The second one was due to begin but McPhee also had another serious case due to call on April 30 for offences of violence.

The sheriff deferred sentence until that date.

She released McPhee on bail so he could reduce the number of unpaid hours of work which would enable her to consider a similar punishment.

