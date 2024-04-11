Robber pretended he had gun during Aberdeen petrol station hold-up

A robber surrendered to police shortly after committing a terrifying petrol station raid which saw him get away with a quantity of energy drinks, a court has heard.

Robert Livingstone, 27, left the shop worker in “shock and fear” after pointing what looked to be a gun at him at the BP filling station in King Street in Aberdeen, on June 29 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the 29-year-old worker managed to press a panic button before running into a back office.

He then saw Livingstone – who is currently serving a 37-month term for a knifepoint robbery which saw him seize packets of Chewits – steal packs of Red Bull and Monster drinks.

Livingstone fled the scene but later decided to go and hand himself into detectives based at the city’s Kittybrewster Police station.

Cashier froze in shock and fear

On Thursday, prosecutor Eric Robertson told judge Lord Weir of how Livingstone conducted the raid.

Mr Robertson said: “As the accused approached the till area he pulled his shirt over his face to conceal his identity.

“The accused was holding an item within his right hand covered with white paper. From its shape it appeared to be a gun.

“The cashier froze briefly in shock and fear and pressed the panic button and fled into the back office.

“He locked the door from the till area to prevent the accused from getting through to the back.

“He pressed a second panic button in the office and also called the police by dialling 999 on his mobile.

“While in the back office, the cashier continued to watch the accused on CCTV camera monitor screens. He stole various items.”

‘He told officers he didn’t have a gun’

The story emerged after Livingstone, of Seaton Drive, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting the worker on June 29 2023 by pointing a concealed object which “had the appearance of a firearm” and by shouting at him and robbing a “quantity of energy drinks.”

Mr Robertson told Lord Weir that following the robbery, police secured a search warrant for Livingstone’s property. They couldn’t find any firearms but found empty bottles of Monster.

Meanwhile, Livingstone went to the police station where he confessed to stealing items from the garage. He told officers he didn’t have a gun and he didn’t have one at the time of the raid.

Mr Robertson added: “He spoke freely. He admitted that he stole four boxes of Monster and numerous Red Bull energy drinks.

“He was cautioned and charged with robbery.”

Livingstone observed proceedings via video link as defence advocate David Moggach urged Lord Weir to obtain a background report on him.

Mr Moggach said that Livingstone had mental health problems and was “in touch with psychiatrists’.

Mr Moggach added: “I think a report in this case would be helpful.”

Lord Weir then deferred sentence on Livingstone. He will be sentenced at the High Court in Inverness on May 2 2024.