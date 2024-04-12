‘This is a miscarriage of justice!’: Woman who tried to cite 500 witnesses sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is a miscarriage of justice!’: Woman who tried to cite 500 witnesses sentenced

Kimberly Baff clashed with various court officials during a fiery five-day trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, following which she was found guilty of threatening to torch dog kennels.

By Danny McKay
Kimberly Baff outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Kimberly Baff outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman who tried to call 500 defence witnesses, including sheriffs and the chief constable, has branded her case a “miscarriage of justice” as she was ordered to do unpaid work.

The 35-year-old repeatedly raised her voice and interrupted fiscal depute Andrew McMann and Sheriff David Clapham, at one point forcing the exasperated sheriff to adjourn.

Despite Baff’s insistence that the sheriff “must” hear evidence from her 500-plus defence witnesses, the court ruled they were not relevant to the case.

‘I’m just going to draw a line under the matter’

Baff, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, denied the charges against her but was found guilty of resisting, obstructing or hindering police by tensing her arms, clenching her fists, raising her arms in a bid to avoid arrest and struggling with officers.

She was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by threatening to set fire to kennels on August 9 2022, repeatedly shouting and swearing and making threats.

It is not known which kennels the threats related to, but it revolved around a dispute about a dog’s ashes.

Sentence had been deferred for a psychiatric report, to which Baff responded “are yous ripping the utter p**s?”, but after no report was available, Sheriff Clapham opted just to sentence her.

He said: “The position is my attempts to obtain a psychiatric report have not been successful.”

Baff replied: “It’s clear the psychiatric report is not getting done. I’ve contacted Cornhill several times myself.”

The sheriff invited Baff to address him regarding the case and she began to say the fiscal had “misled” the court in relation to communication between her and the Crown over her extensive witness list.

Sheriff Clapham clarified: “Is there anything you’d like to say about the matter of what sentence I should impose?”

Baff asked the sheriff to desert the case, citing the “deliberate attempt to contact every single one of the witnesses and tell them not to turn up at court by the PF”.

The sheriff said: “You having been found guilty, what remains for me is to impose a sentence.

“I’m just going to draw a line under the matter and impose a community payback order with 100 hours of unpaid work.”

Baff continued to talk about issues with communication between her and the Crown, insisting: “This is causing another miscarriage of justice.”

She was then asked to leave the dock so that the next case could call.

